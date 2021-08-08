What is Lisa Vanderpump's net worth? Exploring her fortune as daughter, Pandora, set to welcome her first child with Jason Sabo

Popular author and actress Lisa Vanderpump’s daughter Pandora Vanderpump Sabo will soon become a mother. She is expecting her first child with her husband, Jason Sabo, as declared by the Daily Mail and E! News.

Pandora recently attended her mother’s 2021 World Dog Day event in West Hollywood on August 7. She was seen with a baby bump and walked with her mother on the fundraiser’s pink carpet.

The 35-year-old cradled her stomach in a long flowy blue floral dress with a straw hat. In an interview with E! News, she said,

“Jason and I are beyond thrilled, and very thankful to be able to start this new adventure. We are very excited!!!”

Pandora and Jason have been together for 15 years and will celebrate this togetherness on August 27. Lisa revealed in 2019 that she had a wish to become a grandmother, but her daughter and son-in-law were not yet at that stage of life.

Lisa Vanderpump's net worth

Actress Lisa Vanderpump. (Image via Vanity Fair)

Lisa Vanderpump is a popular restaurateur, television personality, author, and actress. She, along with her husband Ken Todd, are the owners of 36 restaurants, bars, and clubs in London and Los Angeles that include The Shadow Lounge, Bar Soho, SUR Restaurant & Lounge, and more.

The 60-year-old’s net worth is around $90 million combined with the net worth of her husband. She is even a cast member of the reality television series "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" and earned $500,000 for every season of the show.

"The Comeback" actor is the owner of a mansion in the Beverly Crest neighborhood of Beverly Hills known as Villa Rosa. She and Ken purchased it for $11.995 million in 2011. It is an 8,801 square foot mansion on 2.01 acres with five bedrooms and eight bathrooms.

Previously, the couple purchased a different Beverly Hills home worth $14 million. They later sold it for $18.8 million in 2011.

Lisa Vanderpump made her debut in "A Touch of Class" in 1973. She then appeared in the cult horror film "Killer’s Moon" in 1978. She played small roles in different episodic television programs from 1970 to 1990. Vanderpump participated in "Dancing with the Stars" Season 16 with professional dancer Gleb Savchenko.

