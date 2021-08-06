What is Alfonso Ribeiro's net worth? Exploring "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" star's fortune as he sparks controversy online 

Well-known actor and director Alfonso Ribeiro has sparked some controversy after speaking about being ostracized by the Black community for having a white wife. The Dancing with the Stars champion spoke up about the stigma that comes while playing a popular character on an iconic show.

He stated that being the husband of a white woman puts him in an uncomfortable position when he is in a public place. He sees that people’s looks are combined with being typecast as Carlton Banks, and being in a mixed marriage, he feels like the Black people will never accept him.

Alfonso Ribeiro Speaks Out On Blacks Not Supporting Him Over White Wife - CH News Show https://t.co/IEooKRU2Co pic.twitter.com/k5Qwjisl6f — Comedy Hype (@ComedyHype_) July 26, 2021

Alfonso Ribeiro was questioned about a scene from an episode of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air where he attempted to pledge to a Black fraternity and was met with skepticism. Writer Jasmine Alyce asked him if he ever felt the same in real life. He said,

“It still happens almost every day, unfortunately. And I get things and looks and comments constantly. And I find it very interesting because you see a lot of things on social media where people say things and people have positions and perspectives. And it’s not easy to make that choice, because you’re not at home in any home. I’m never going to be white and I’m never going to be fully supported in the Black house.”

The 49-year-old said that people wish to live in a world where they are accepted for being and loving and living the way they want to. He said he will support a person who wants to live in a world they want to live in. However, the Black community on Twitter let loose on his reasoning, stating that he loves white women.

The net worth of Alfonso Ribeiro

Alfonso Ribeiro with his wife, Angela Ribeiro. (Image via Page Six)

The popular actor, director and comedian was born Alfonso Lincoln Ribeiro Sr. on September 21, 1971. Alfonso Ribeiro is well-known for his appearances as Alfonso Spears on Silver Spoons and Carlton Banks on The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.

His net worth is around $7 to $10 million. He purchased a 7,500 square-foot home with eight bedrooms worth $1.94 million in 2015 and listed his Toluca Lake home for $1.45 million at the same time. He bought it for $729,000 in 2004 and sold it for $1.5 million in 2016.

Alfonso Ribeiro replaced Tom Bergeron as the host of America's Funniest Home Videos and took part in Season 13 of I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here!. The Catch 21 host was the winner of Dancing with the Stars Season 19 with Witney Carson.

He tied the knot with Robin Stapler in 2002 and has a daughter for whom they share joint custody. Alfonso Ribeiro then married Angela Unkrich in 2012 and they currently live in Los Angeles with their three children.

Also read: Where to watch Don't Breathe 2 online: Streaming details, release date and more about the upcoming sequel

Help Sportskeeda improve its coverage of pop-culture news. Take the 3-minute survey now.

Edited by Ashish Yadav