Who was Amber Rose dating? Model's dating history explored as she accuses boyfriend Alexander Edwards of cheating on her

Amber Rose recently claimed that her boyfriend, Alexander Edwards, cheated on her with 12 women. In a series of Instagram stories on August 18, she wrote that she is tired of getting cheated on and being embarrassed and that all 12 of them can have him.

The popular model said that she is refraining from exposing those who allegedly slept with Edwards. She said:

“I can’t be the only one fighting for my family anymore. I’ve been so loyal and transparent, but I haven’t gotten the same energy in return. I’ll never say the girls’ names because I’m not in the business of running lives, but y’all know who you are.”

Implying that they have split, Rose said the lack of loyalty and the disrespect is ridiculous, and she is done. In another post, she even mentioned her mother saying that she can get out of her life. Rose said that she is tired of being mentally and emotionally abused by people that she loves and has been suffering in silence for a long time.

Amber Rose relationship timeline

Amber Rose is a very well-known American model, television presenter, and actress. She was born on October 21, 1983, as Amber Rose Levonchuck in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Rose has a brother, Antonio Hewlett, and was raised in South Philadelphia.

The 37-year-old at first started dating Kanye West in 2008. It went on for two years before she dated rapper Wiz Khalifa in 2011. They were engaged in 2012 and got married in 2013. The couple became parents to a son in 2013. However, Rose filed for divorce in 2014, mentioning irreconcilable differences. She and Wiz Khalifa have joint custody of their son.

Amber Rose then began dating rapper 21 Savage in 2017, and they separated in 2018. She and Alexander Edwards have been together since 2018. The couple gave birth to a son in 2019. It looks like they have split, considering Rose's claims that Edwards has been cheating on her with 12 women.

The Sister Code actress led the L.A.-based SlutWalk that honors women who have been judged and demeaned for their sexual behavior. She discussed the incidents of shaming she went through when she was 14. Rose became agitated while speaking about the experience and demonstrated the trauma it caused to her.

