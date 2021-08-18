Who is Grant Gustin's wife, Andrea LA Thoma? Couple rejoice as they welcome baby daughter

Grant Gustin is now a father. The Flash actor and his wife Andrea LA Thoma welcomed their first baby, daughter Juniper Grace Louise, on August 17.

Thoma recently shared a picture of the newborn's feet on Instagram.

In February, the couple, who married in 2018, announced the pregnancy news. They stated they were "very excited" as they proudly posed with their dogs and had ultrasound snapshots.

Andrea LA Thoma, a doctor of physical therapy, revealed in an Instagram video about her fertility journey that included her struggles with hyperemesis gravidarum, an extreme form of morning sickness.

She mentioned in the video that she got incredibly sick and started to throw up all day and was not able to eat and drink. La Thoma was diagnosed with hyperemesis gravidarum and was put on medication that helped up to some extent. However, the vomiting continued for two and a half months.

The medical professional added that it was the hardest thing she physically experienced in her entire life. Andrea LA Thoma also noted she could not have done it without her husband at her side during the quarantine as she endured the symptoms of hyperemesis gravidarum.

Who is Andrea LA Thoma?

Grant Gustin with Andrea LA Thoma (Image via grantgust/Instagram)

Born on July 11, 1988, Andrea LA Thoma is a physical therapist. Apart from being a Kent State University alumna, she also has a doctorate in physical therapy and is practicing in Sunnyvale, California.

The Ohio native has been a soccer player and played for high school and university teams.

She received her BD degree in exercise physiology from Kent State University in 2009 and did a Ph.D. in physical therapy from Old Dominion University. She was chosen as a senior in the 2005 NSCAA/Adidas All-Region III soccer team to represent St. Thomas Aquinas High School.

LA Thoma has even played club soccer for Greater Akron Premier and is lettered in track and field.

The 33-year-old was a physical therapy student in Virginia and Connecticut for five months and later shifted to California. She is active on Instagram and has 774,000 followers.

Andrea LA Thoma became well-known after her relationship with actor and singer Grant Gustin became public. They met in 2016 at a dinner party before starting to date in 2017 and getting engaged the same year. They tied the knot in 2018 at Valentina DTLA in Los Angeles.

