What is Daniel Craig's net worth? Exploring the James Bond star's fortune as he reveals his children won't inherit his millions

It has been confirmed that Daniel Craig’s children will not inherit his fortune. The actor called the idea of inheritance distasteful after stating that he wouldn’t leave the millions he earned as a Hollywood star for his kids.

The "Knives Out" actor said he would love to give money to other causes instead of his children. The 53-year-old shares a daughter with wife Rachel Weisz and another with ex-wife Fiona Loudon. In an interview with Candis magazine, he said,

“I think Andrew Carnegie [an American industrialist] gave away what in today’s money would be about 11 billion dollars, which shows how rich he was because I’ll bet he kept some of it, too! But I don’t want to leave great sums to the next generation. I think inheritance is quite distasteful. My philosophy is get rid of it or give it away before you go.”

"I think inheritance is quite distasteful." https://t.co/CK7AhdFC1Y — HuffPost UK Entertainment (@HuffPostUKEnt) August 17, 2021

Daniel Craig discussed being a soft-spoken person who can sometimes be moved to tears by TV adverts. He said that he refuses to play characters who don’t showcase a strong emotional core. He claimed to be a person who can be quite emotional and values sharing them with others.

"No Time To Die" producer Barbara Broccoli said that a few lines from the book had been included in the script, which should be a treat for Bond fans. Moreover, some wonderful locations only in books will now feature in the film. It will be a classic Bond film with a modern twist. Since this is Daniel Craig’s final film as James Bond, the plot will culminate in everything his character has portrayed so far.

The net worth of Daniel Craig

Daniel Craig with Eva Green in Casino Royale. (Image via Twitter/Thunderballs007)

Born on 2 March 1968, Daniel Wroughton Craig is well-known for his role as James Bond. He was cast as Bond in "Casino Royale" in 2008. Since then, he has starred in three franchise installments and was praised for his roles in "Our Friends in the North," "Munich," "The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo," and "Knives Out."

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Daniel Craig’s net worth is around $160 million. Adjusting for inflation, his first four Bond films, released by Sony, have earned $3.5 million globally at the box office.

Since his debut as James Bond, he was paid $3.2 million for "Casino Royale," $7.2 million for "Quantum of Solace," $20 million for "Skyfall," and $30 million for "Spectre." He reportedly got $25 million for "No Time To Die." All these sum up to $85.4 million as Daniel Craig’s salary from the franchise.

Craig has been successful as an A-list movie star. He trained at the National Youth Theater of Great Britain and graduated from Guildhall School of Music and Drama. He made his film debut in "The Power of One" in 1992, followed by "Sharpe’s Eagle" in 1993 and "A Kid in King Arthur’s Court" in 1995.

Also read: What is Ahlamalik Williams' age? All about Madonna's boyfriend as they celebrate the Queen of Pop's 63rd birthday

Help Sportskeeda improve its coverage of pop-culture news. Take the 3-minute survey now.

Edited by Srijan Sen