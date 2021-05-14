"Agatha all along" memes trend online as Kathryn Hahn is cast in Knives Out 2

Kathryn Hahn has been cast in Knives Out 2, and Twitter was quick to make memes about Agatha Harkness and Hahn's upcoming character.

In WandaVision, Kathryn Hahn played Agatha Harkness, which was a huge reveal in itself. Considering that the reveal of Agatha Harkness was such a villainous and mysterious part of the show, fans are excited to see the actress back in a murder mystery role so soon.

Kathryn Hahn has been cast in ‘KNIVES OUT 2’.



(Source: Deadline) pic.twitter.com/ihZYt9bfSB — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) May 13, 2021

Kathryn Hahn was recently cast to Knives Out 2, but she is not the only new face to join the Knives out cast. Other huge names include Janelle Monae, Dave Bautista, and Edward Norton. Two of them were in the Marvel Cinematic Universe themselves, the same as Kathryn Hahn.

Meme reactions to Kathryn Hahn in Knives Out 2, and film details

Daniel Craig: Did you commit this heinous murder?



Kathryn Hahn: No. pic.twitter.com/WMDLb0j9fF — Fandom (@getFANDOM) May 13, 2021

Knives Out 2 starring Kathryn Hahn pic.twitter.com/WJHLNypJwl — Braddington (@bradwhipple) May 13, 2021

kathryn hahn after seeing Dave Bautista was cast in knives out 2pic.twitter.com/lBQZRCgJ7Q — lex (@gretagerwigflew) May 13, 2021

im gonna need the knives out sequel to be an oscar vehicle for kathryn hahn pic.twitter.com/GTXU5aP2Nz — david (@janusfilmtote) May 13, 2021

Rian Johnson directed the first Knives Out film, and he is set to direct Knives Out 2 as well. Johnson received a 2020 Oscar nomination for the Knives Out screenplay, which was certainly acclaimed. The film pulled in $311 million at the box office after it was released in 2019. With a budget of $40 million, Knives Out proved to be a success among critics and fans alike.

how are you gonna have kathryn hahn and janelle monae in knives out 2 then add dave bautista pic.twitter.com/4PHs6r90V9 — yalitza apariciosus (@dunevillenuve) May 13, 2021

Never forget when Kathryn Hahn gave us the performance of the year with Agatha All Along pic.twitter.com/aOHAHcT256 — k (@morethanam1lf) May 13, 2021

KATHRYN HAHN IN KNIVES OUT pic.twitter.com/rlMI0QQQ7D — ً (@VALKYVERS) May 13, 2021

Kathryn Hahn in the Knives Out 2 cast is just one of the details that has been released about the upcoming and anticipated sequel. One of the biggest details is the fact that Netflix claimed the rights to the series going forward. Purchasing the Knives Out name wasn't cheap though, and it cost a massive $469 million for the rights to two sequels, which will include Kathryn Hahn.

Kathryn Hahn walking into ‘Knives Out 2’ with an automatic -40 on the innocent meter. pic.twitter.com/WaIa573425 — Adam Hlavac (@adamhlavac) May 13, 2021

Though the massive deal was confirmed with Netflix, there aren't a ton of concrete details on Knives Out 2 just yet. Of course, some of the new cast was confirmed along with Kathryn Hahn. Production is also due to begin very soon, starting in Greece this summer.

And she was the killer all along 😂 pic.twitter.com/2mW64afwMl — Alexis (@_Alexis__Alexis) May 13, 2021

Spoiler alert: it was Agatha all along🎵 pic.twitter.com/453u0raddk — Jacob Poti (@poti_jacob) May 13, 2021

Plot details have not been released yet, but Johnson reportedly began writing the sequel screenplay almost directly after the first Knives Out was finished. One detail that has been confirmed is the return of Daniel Craig, who will be returning to Knives Out 2 to investigate yet another murder mystery.

Kathryn Hahn portrayed a fantastic Agatha Harkness, and proved she could play a villainous or mysterious role. It'll likely work perfectly with the Knives Out sequel too.