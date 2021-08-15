What is Iliza Shlesinger's net worth? Exploring the comedian's fortune as she's set to welcome her first child with husband Noah Galuten

Notable comedian Iliza Shlesinger recently revealed that she is pregnant. Shlesinger became emotional as she announced the pregnancy in front of a large crowd at a standup show in San Antonio, Texas.

Shlesinger and her husband, Noah Galuten, got married in 2018. In a video posted on her social media, she expressed joy at performing the show while being pregnant. She later raised her t-shirt to reveal her burgeoning tummy to the crowd.

Shlesinger confirmed that she is working on a big project, and fans will see it in January 2022.

In an email sent to People magazine, the "Robot Chicken" actress joked that she was beset by intense cravings and discovered a physical ability post-pregnancy. She claimed she could unhinge her jaw and eat an entire cantaloupe in a single breath.

Shlesinger said she was excited and was trying to stay open-minded about her journey. The couple looked happy and seemed eager to know more about their upcoming baby.

Iliza Shlesinger's net worth

The 38-year-old is a well-known comedian, actress, and television host and won NBC’s competitive reality show, "Last Comic Standing," in 2008. She eventually became the host of syndicated dating show "Excused" and the TBS game show "Separation Anxiety." According to Celebrity Net Worth, Iliza Vie Shlesinger's net worth is around $7 million.

Shlesinger purchased a starter home in LA’s Laurel Canyon in 2015 for $770,000 and sold it for $1 million in 2019. She paid $2.8 million for a house in Hollywood Hills in the same year, and a year later, she sold it at the same price. Noah Galuten then purchased a new home in LA’s Laurel Canyon worth $4.25 million in 2020.

Born on February 22, 1983, to a Jewish family, Iliza Shlesinger grew up in Dallas, Texas. She majored in film and improved her writing and editing skills at Emerson College in Boston, Massachusetts. She was a member of one of the campus’s comedy sketch groups, Jimmy’s Traveling All Stars.

The "Instant Family" star hosted her late-night talk show, "Truth & Iliza," on Freeform. She released five comedy specials on Netflix in 2020, and her sketch comedy show, "The Iliza Shlesinger Sketch Show," premiered in April.

Iliza Shlesinger was the writer and producer of "Good on Paper," released on June 23, 2021, and even played the lead role. She married chef Noah Galuten in a Jewish ceremony in Los Angeles in 2018.

