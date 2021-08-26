What does 'Nah he Tweakin' on Instagram mean? Origin explained as Lil Nas X's comment takes the internet by storm

Instagram is flooded with the 'Nah he Tweakin' phrase, and credit goes to popular rapper Lil Nas X. On August 25, Instagram user @rap posted a photo about Tony Hawk’s blood-infused Liquid Death skateboards.

The caption of the post read:

“#TonyHawk’s blood is being used in $500 limited-edition skateboards. Y’all rockin with it!?”

The Industry Baby singer responded to the post with 'Nah he Tweakin' and immediately took the internet by storm. The rapper’s comment went viral, with hundreds of users bombarding Instagram using a similar phrase.

The comments are mostly seen on the posts of verified and official Instagram accounts. The expression is likely to be dubbed the latest viral social media trend.

According to the Urban Dictionary, the term “tweaking” means:

“The act of not making sense or saying stupid sh*t."

The expression 'Nah he Tweakin' is reported to be derived from the same word. It is considered to be part of the modern internet vocabulary mostly used by Generation Z.

Lil Nas X’s viral comment refers to Tony Hawk’s brand-new “Blood Boards” launched in collaboration with canned-water company Liquid Death.

Twitter turns Lil Nas X’s 'Nah he Tweakin' turns into a hilarious memefest

Lil Nas X's 'Nah he tweakin' turns into a hilarious memefest on Twitter (Image via Getty Images)

Legendary skateboarder Tony Hawk recently released a limited edition skateboard infused with his own blood. The Tony Hawk x Liquid Death “Blood Boards” manufactured only 100 pieces and was reportedly sold out within 20 minutes.

Meanwhile, Lil Nas X fans drew immediate comparisons of the situation with the rapper’s infamous “Satan Shoes.” Earlier this year, the Montero (Call Me By Your Name) hitmaker launched a limited edition shoe collection that was made using a drop of his blood.

However, the rapper received criticism from the online community for infusing blood in his product, contrary to the overwhelming reaction to the skateboarder’s blood-infused deck.

Yes, there is actually @tonyhawk’s real blood in these skateboards. And yes, we sterilized it first. Own your very own piece of the Birdman today. But act fast! There are only 100 of them. https://t.co/UlxFy0HLB1 pic.twitter.com/TFDtvMPt7G — Liquid Death Mountain Water (@LiquidDeath) August 24, 2021

Following the launch of Tony Hawk’s skateboards, several Lil Nas X fans took to social media to express their disappointment about the reception. The Grammy Award winner also took to Twitter to share his opinion on the situation:

“Now that tony hawk has released skateboards with his blood painted on them, and there was no public outrage, are y’all ready to admit y’all were never actually upset over the blood in the shoes? and maybe u were mad for some other reason?”

now that tony hawk has released skateboards with his blood painted on them, and there was no public outrage, are y’all ready to admit y’all were never actually upset over the blood in the shoes? and maybe u were mad for some other reason? — nope 👶🏾 (@LilNasX) August 25, 2021

In addition to his Twitter statement, Lil Nas X also commented on the skateboards using the phrase 'Nah he Tweakin' on Instagram. This led to the expression turning into a viral social media phenomenon within a few hours.

Besides taking over Instagram, netizens also decided to share a barrage of hilarious 'Nah he Tweakin' memes on Twitter:

How it be seeing “Nah He tweakin” on Instagram pic.twitter.com/uNqqZCoS9W — IG - WTFHOODCLIPZ 🗣💨🙏🏾 (@WTFhoodclipz) August 26, 2021

Me after seeing "nah he tweakin" for the 2456th time today: pic.twitter.com/hZudxgESIN — Vifi🌟 (@grr_vifi) August 26, 2021

Ig head quarters after seeing'nah he tweakin' for the 292738,73828299 time pic.twitter.com/GKOjKHy90n — Noori (@Noorijalebi) August 26, 2021

When Shakespeare said this, We felt that. #nahhetweakin Chapter 1 pic.twitter.com/ffCoUWAlm3 — Modern Notoriety (@ModernNotoriety) August 26, 2021

nah he tweakin pic.twitter.com/uf4gXQd0nA — San Diego Padres (@Padres) August 26, 2021

Instagram on every single post right now #nahhetweakin pic.twitter.com/6LvJg7x2KS — Owii (@OwiiYT) August 26, 2021

Instagram saying nah he tweakin rn pic.twitter.com/VjKSCdRELq — devil never sleeps (@diablopuke) August 26, 2021

Me after opening the comments of any post and seeing the #nahhetweakin pic.twitter.com/3fJoMPiU2H — yessir (@Granitisha) August 26, 2021

Opening Instagram for the first time all day and seeing all the “nah he tweakin” comments everywhere pic.twitter.com/VaSTnF6ZI7 — Zach 🌎 (@zzachary_1) August 26, 2021

When I keep seeing “nah he tweakin” all day: pic.twitter.com/l5L5Hh7O61 — purple_rain_17 (@purple_rain_x17) August 26, 2021

How I feel seeing "nah he tweakin" for the 158,519,954th time today pic.twitter.com/skr4LwiPRN — Boxt ⚪ (@denvoya) August 26, 2021

Say NAH HE TWEAKIN one more goddamn timee pic.twitter.com/UEXvZKckkf — Mick💯 (@ToooViral) August 26, 2021

Nah he tweakin in everyone comment section on IG like: pic.twitter.com/UF4FPdlKtv — Mamba Out ✌🏾✌🏾 (@kcjj_04) August 26, 2021

Yeah we tweakin, but only a little bit. We’re aware that some people are having issues loading their comments (we're fixing that) and that some are seeing a bunch of comments saying "nah he tweakin" (what is that?). More soon! pic.twitter.com/eek6t2qE40 — Instagram Comms (@InstagramComms) August 26, 2021

As the online community continues to react to the viral expression using many memes, it remains to be seen if Tony Hawk will address the ongoing situation and respond to Lil Nas X’s comment.

