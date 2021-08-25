“When Lil Nas X does it, it’s a problem?”: Tony Hawk x Liquid Death “Blood Boards” leaves the internet divided

Skateboarding legend Tony Hawk recently joined hands with canned-water company Liquid Death to launch a set of limited edition skateboards infused with his blood.
The company only manufactured 100 pieces of the custom skateboards priced at $500 each. The limited-edition skateboard reportedly sold out within 20 minutes of its release.
Liquid Death also released a short video showcasing the making of the unique sports equipment. Nearly two full vials of Tony Hawk’s blood were blended with red-colored paint to develop the one-of-a-kind skateboards.
The company has mentioned that each board is “infused with 100% real Tony Hawk” and comes with a certificate of authenticity. The Tony Hawk x Liquid Death “Blood Boards” took the internet by storm immediately upon release.
Meanwhile, several social media users quickly recalled a similar product launched by Lil Nas X earlier this year. The infamous Lil Nas X “Satan Shoes” were infused with a drop of the rapper’s blood.
However, the rapper was criticized for infusing his blood into the product and introducing a satanic theme in the limited edition merch.
Twitter reacts to Tony Hawk’s “Liquid Death Skateboard”
Tony Hawk’s Liquid Death blood-infused skateboards have been screen-printed by hand in Southern California. The company has mentioned that each board contains the Birdman’s real DNA mixed with paint.
The bloody-red skateboards come with Liquid Death’s signature brand logo of “The Thirst Executioner.” The graphic shows the mascot holding a “hawk” skull in one hand and a bloody ax on the other.
In an official statement, Tony Hawk talked about contributing his “blood and soul” into the custom decks:
“I am deeply thankful to have a connection with my fans, and I appreciate how Liquid Death connects with theirs. This collaboration is taking those connections to a new level, as I have literally put my blood (and soul?) into these decks.”
While Tony Hawk’s “Blood Boards” received overwhelming reactions from fans, comparing the situation with Lil Nas X’s “Satan Shoes” left the internet divided.
Several fans questioned the criticism faced by the Industry Baby singer after the release of his blood-infused shoes:
As reactions come in thick and fast, fans wait to see if Lil Nas X will comment on the ongoing situation using his signature tongue-in-cheek humor.
Meanwhile, 10% of proceeds from each Tony Hawk x Liquid Death skateboard will contribute to plastic pollution control for 5 Gyres. It will also be used to build skateparks for underserved communities under Hawk’s Skatepark Project.
