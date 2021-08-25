“When Lil Nas X does it, it’s a problem?”: Tony Hawk x Liquid Death “Blood Boards” leaves the internet divided

Skateboarding legend Tony Hawk recently joined hands with canned-water company Liquid Death to launch a set of limited edition skateboards infused with his blood.

The company only manufactured 100 pieces of the custom skateboards priced at $500 each. The limited-edition skateboard reportedly sold out within 20 minutes of its release.

Liquid Death also released a short video showcasing the making of the unique sports equipment. Nearly two full vials of Tony Hawk’s blood were blended with red-colored paint to develop the one-of-a-kind skateboards.

The company has mentioned that each board is “infused with 100% real Tony Hawk” and comes with a certificate of authenticity. The Tony Hawk x Liquid Death “Blood Boards” took the internet by storm immediately upon release.

Meanwhile, several social media users quickly recalled a similar product launched by Lil Nas X earlier this year. The infamous Lil Nas X “Satan Shoes” were infused with a drop of the rapper’s blood.

However, the rapper was criticized for infusing his blood into the product and introducing a satanic theme in the limited edition merch.

Twitter reacts to Tony Hawk’s “Liquid Death Skateboard”

Tony Hawk’s Liquid Death blood-infused skateboards have been screen-printed by hand in Southern California. The company has mentioned that each board contains the Birdman’s real DNA mixed with paint.

The bloody-red skateboards come with Liquid Death’s signature brand logo of “The Thirst Executioner.” The graphic shows the mascot holding a “hawk” skull in one hand and a bloody ax on the other.

Yes, there is actually @tonyhawk’s real blood in these skateboards. And yes, we sterilized it first. Own your very own piece of the Birdman today. But act fast! There are only 100 of them. https://t.co/UlxFy0HLB1 pic.twitter.com/TFDtvMPt7G — Liquid Death Mountain Water (@LiquidDeath) August 24, 2021

In an official statement, Tony Hawk talked about contributing his “blood and soul” into the custom decks:

“I am deeply thankful to have a connection with my fans, and I appreciate how Liquid Death connects with theirs. This collaboration is taking those connections to a new level, as I have literally put my blood (and soul?) into these decks.”

While Tony Hawk’s “Blood Boards” received overwhelming reactions from fans, comparing the situation with Lil Nas X’s “Satan Shoes” left the internet divided.

Several fans questioned the criticism faced by the Industry Baby singer after the release of his blood-infused shoes:

I love Tony Hawk but when lil nas X put blood in his shoe he got crucified but tony hawk can make a skateboard with 100% his blood it’s okay? I dont know smells kinda Schmracist — EltonNoMusk (@Eltonarana1) August 25, 2021

so lil nas x can make custom sneakers with blood in them and there's outrage, but tony hawk can make skateboards with HIS OWN blood in the paint and somehow it's less of an issue???



yeah, makes perfect sense to me 😒 https://t.co/9mkOVU595S — KiiLO! 🌧🥀 ⁶⁶ˢⁱᶜᵏ (@SADB0YKiiLO) August 25, 2021

Wait y'all. Is Tony Hawk for real selling skateboards painted with his blood? But Lil Nas X was..? Nevermind lol. — Hails (she/her) (@coc0aqueen) August 25, 2021

I don't wanna hear that if Tony Hawk can sell skateboards infused with his blood that it wasn't fair that lil nas x got sued by Nike for trying to sell air maxes with a drop of blood in them..



Apples to oranges my brother. — Time Variant ⌚⚛ (@UnsophGentleman) August 25, 2021

Lil Nas X walked so Tony Hawk could skateboard pic.twitter.com/0JELoUf8Pj — DaftPina (@DaftPina) August 24, 2021

Didn't @LilNasX do something like that with shoes but people got all pissy about.

"Tony Hawk is selling 100 skateboards painted with his blood" https://t.co/HcWNdKpyCB — Rickey Gene 3x🔥💎 (@Rickey_gene_) August 25, 2021

Idk about y’all, but I like Tony Hawk…That being said, y’all better keep that same energy you had towards Lil Nas X with this. Cause this shit is weird and don’t feel right. https://t.co/KD2RYMBfK3 — FilthyRamirez (@LastManChiefin) August 25, 2021

People not being “outraged” about Tony Hawk selling skateboards with his blood in them but furious when Lil Nas X did it with shoes isn’t surprising..



It could not be more obvious. “Christian” America is fine with people doing “demonic” things as long as they’re not gay. pic.twitter.com/TJMmgdwDMJ — JIMMY DARKO ☭ (@TheyCallMeDark0) August 25, 2021

Just throwing this out there

All you mofos that quite literally tried to destroy @LilNasX for his "Satan Shoes" had better be doing the same damn thing for Tony Hawk and his damn "Blood painted skateboard" for the exact same reasons — Smokey Digsby (@ADMalamutt) August 25, 2021

Notice how few people are outraged at Tony Hawk for having a skateboard painted in blood but when Lil Nas X puts blood in the sole of a shoe the world was gonna end… hmmm — No (@KnowNgoNo) August 25, 2021

Notice how when lil nas X puts literally a drop of blood in a shoe he gets dragged by conservitwitter but Tony hawk is deadass painting boards with his blood and nobody saying shit… — BuckI3  (@YoKaiKingEnma) August 25, 2021

Ah, I see Tony Hawk went to the Lil Nas X School of Marketing. Good for him👍 pic.twitter.com/5eatpnA2oh — Kilgore Trout’s Disgruntled Parakeet (@LiteralCartoon) August 25, 2021

Love the idea of the @tonyhawk blood board (he's my childhood idol) but how come the outrage ain't there like there was for @LilNasX shoes?? — francesco luciani (@frenchyluciani) August 25, 2021

Gonna ride my Tony hawk blood skateboard in my lil nas x blood shoes — I Hate It Too (@IHateItTooBand) August 25, 2021

As reactions come in thick and fast, fans wait to see if Lil Nas X will comment on the ongoing situation using his signature tongue-in-cheek humor.

Meanwhile, 10% of proceeds from each Tony Hawk x Liquid Death skateboard will contribute to plastic pollution control for 5 Gyres. It will also be used to build skateparks for underserved communities under Hawk’s Skatepark Project.

