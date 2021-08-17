Top 5 female K-pop rappers in 2021

The K-Pop industry has some brilliant female rappers and most of the girl groups that are famous in the country include at least one rapper. For instance, Lisa in BLACKPINK is one of the most widely known female rappers in K-Pop.

The upcoming ratings are based on fan votes compiled by popular polling site King Choice.

Who are the 5 top female K-Pop rappers?

5) Moonbyul of MAMAMOO

Moonbyul is a rapper who belongs to the popular girl group MAMAMOO. Born as Moon Byul-yi, the K-Pop star goes by the stage name Moonbyul. She secured a total of 199373 upvotes from fans and 12184 downvotes.

The K-Pop star, who was born in Bucheon, South Korea, reportedly auditioned as a vocalist first before she switched her profile to that of a rapper. She also writes her rap sometimes. The star wrote rap for Piano Man and Ambiguous with Hanhae for Phantom.

4) Dami of Dreamcatcher

K-Pop idol Dami belongs to the girl group Dreamcatcher. She received 228264 upvotes and 11366 downvotes. Her legal name is Lee Yu-bin and her English name is Emma. She reportedly has Oulinophobia, which is a phobia of the scars and Agliophobia, which is a phobia of pain.

Dami is the main rapper of her group Dreamcatcher, and before that she was a member of MINX. She also took part in YG's program called MIXNINE.

3) Jennie from BLACKPINK

Jennie of BLACKPINK came third in the poll and received 256193 upvotes vs. 12632 downvotes. She is the main rapper of the group along with Lisa and is also the vocalist. She debuted her solo track in 2020 called SOLO.

Jennie and her band recently celebrated their fifth anniversary with the release of the film and each artist is also working on new music.

2) Soyeon of (G)I-DLE

Soyeon belongs to the girl group (G)I-DLE and she is the main rapper of the group. Many fans and lovers of K-Pop also believe that she is the fastest rapper. She received 916605 upvotes and 96359 downvotes on the poll.

In addition to rapping, Soyeon is also a brilliant dancer in the group. The K-Pop idol participated in Produce 101 and placed in 20th position after the final episode. She also took part in Unpretty Rapstar and this time she came in 3rd.

1) Lisa from BLACKPINK

Lisa, who belongs to the popular girl group BLACKPINK, placed first in the poll. She received 1102738 upvotes and 86426 downvotes. The K-Pop idol, who is a Thai citizen, is currently gearing up for her solo album which is slated to be released in August.

In addition to rapping, Lisa is also a brilliant dancer and she is also one of the mentors of the Chinese reality television series Youth With You.

Lisa is the third member of the girl group to debut with her solo music after Jennie and Rose. She can also speak multiple languages including Thai, basic Chinese, English, Korean and Japanese.

