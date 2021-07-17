Why is Lil Nas X going to court? Lawsuit over "Satan Shoes" explained as rapper jokes about going to jail

American rapper Lil Nas X recently posted a series of videos on TikTok to poke fun about going to jail. The musician is all set to appear at court on Monday, July 19th, 2021, to attend a hearing regarding the lawsuit over his infamous “Satan Shoes.”

The 22-year-old took to TikTok to post a parody video where he is seen crying while dancing to the beats of his forthcoming number “Industry Baby.”

Lil Nas X put up the hilarious video with a caption that reads:

“When you have court on Monday over the Satan Shoes and might go to jail but your label tells you to keep making TikToks.”

I am SCREAMING 😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/GAwQfr3m0Z — Akan thee Stallion 🇳🇬⚖️💜 (@AkanButNoJeezyy) July 16, 2021

The musician further joked about the situation with a follow-up video. In the video, he pretends to practice his court appearance while a Nicki Minaj audio repeatedly states “Hold on, hold on, hold on” in the background. The caption of the second video reads:

"Me in court on Monday when they ask why I put blood in the shoes."

The “Old Town Road” hitmaker had collaborated with American art collective company MSCHF to launch his “Satan Shoes” earlier this year. As per the company, the shoes were designed with “60cc ink and one drop of human blood.”

A look into Lil Nas X and Nike lawsuit over the "Satan Shoes" collection

Lil Nas X made headlines after launching his collection of “Satan Shoes” along with MSCHF. The sneakers were launched following the rapper’s devil-themed “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” music video.

The “Satanic” theme of the shoes was reportedly inspired by the same video. A total of 666 shoes were released under the collection, all of which sold out nearly a minute after launch.

However, the glory soon turned into despair after Nike filed a lawsuit against Lil Nas X and MSCHF on grounds of copyright infringement. The rapper came under fire for featuring and trademarking Nike’s iconic “swoosh” logo in the controversial shoes.

The multi-nation corporation filed a lawsuit requesting the court to prevent further sales of the shoes and demanding the removal of the “swoosh” logo from the footwear.

The judgment came out in Nike’s favor, curbing further distribution of the product through a temporary restraining order against sales.

i haven’t been upset until today, i feel like it’s fucked up they have so much power they can get shoes cancelled. freedom of expression gone out the window. but that’s gonna change soon. — nope 🏹 (@LilNasX) April 1, 2021

sorry guys i’m legally not allowed to give the 666th pair away anymore because of the crying nerds on the internet https://t.co/URoj0kGnRq — nope 🏹 (@LilNasX) April 1, 2021

Under the lawsuit, the “Sun Goes Down” singer also failed to present the 666th pair of his sneakers to lucky fans as part of a special giveaway.

In April, Nike announced that MSCHF has agreed to go for a “voluntary recall” on the shoes. According to the recall, the retail company and the rapper are compelled to refund all customers who wish to return the shoes.

Fans react to Lil Nas X’s TikTok video on upcoming "Satan Shoes" lawsuit hearing

Lil Nas X, born Montero Lamar Hill, is one of the most popular artists in the global music industry. The two-time Grammy award winner was also the most nominated male artist at the 62nd Grammy Awards.

He is the first LGBTQ+ African-American music artist to win the Country Music Association Award. At 22, he has already been featured in Forbes’ “30 Under 30” list and Times’ “20 Most Influential People on the Internet” list.

Lil Nas X has garnered a strong fanbase over the years. While he is known across the globe for his award-winning music, fans also admire the musician for his sense of humor.

Several social media users flocked to Twitter to share their reaction to his current situation:

Lil Nas X gonna go to jail over some SHOES 😭😭😭

pic.twitter.com/TEDsIvZeMo — Olivia (@oliviajanehale) July 16, 2021

There’s no way Lil Nas X is going to jail, he’s just promoting his song ‘Industry Baby’ (which he’ll probably drop on Monday) #IndustryBaby pic.twitter.com/ogVzIZAgZZ — Blessing Marie👩🏾‍💻 (@_BlessingMarie) July 17, 2021

If @LilNasX goes to jail, ima be crying. I mean yes release industry baby, but I just hope you don’t go to jail. You are my favorite rapper out there. I’m praying for you big man. Nothing but love for you❤️ — morrowboard (@morrowboard) July 17, 2021

If @LilNasX goes to jail for those dope-ass Satan blood shoes, we’re all storming whatever pen they put him in right — Hick Cheney says free that danged ol Palestine (@buildinsuspence) July 17, 2021

I hope @LilNasX doesn’t go to jail on Monday for upcycling some shoes — lorax b. horne (@bbhorne) July 17, 2021

Lil nas x better not go to jail — Tenman @ Kainé fever (@ethian_fm) July 16, 2021

Guys! Let me say this! @LilNasX is going to court on Monday and possibly be going to jail over his satan shoes. Why do people care so much bout the littlest things?? This is ridiculous and stupid! If he gets put in jail I’m bailing him tf outta there immediately! #freelilnasx — Ashley (@Ashley63594776) July 17, 2021

@LilNasX trust me you won’t go to jail, let out your inner demon and Twerk on the judge 🧑🏼‍⚖️. You’ll definitely come out free!! Btw drop the song before 😩🤍 — Reynaldo 🧜🏻‍♂️💦 (@ohthatsnach) July 17, 2021

Yall heard that @LilNasX is gonna go to court because the of satan shoes and he might go to jail for it? That gay ass mf gonna drop the soap on purpose lmfao — veggiefacts (@veggifacts) July 17, 2021

lil nas x better not go to jail our ears need industry baby and that album — Kenny🍼 (@whos_kenny) July 17, 2021

lil nas x coping with the fact that hes going to court and might end up in jail through humor and memes is honestly the biggest mood — junklex 🤡 || BLM ✊🏿|| Pride! 🌈 (@junklex) July 16, 2021

They better not send @LilNasX to jail over them damn satan shoes 😒 let it go — Lady Whistledown 🪶 (@_110392) July 17, 2021

I DONT WANT YOU TO GO TO JAIL 😫 @LilNasX 😭 — Marciano de Vlugt (@Marcieefierce) July 16, 2021

if lil nas x goes to jail i’m going with him — Drip (@DripUnknown_) July 16, 2021

Lil Nas X is killing me with these tiktoks about going to court and jail 😭😭😭 — ˗ˏˋ ari ˎˊ˗ ฅ^•ﻌ•^ฅ (@pyjhn) July 16, 2021

As reactions continue to pour in online, it remains to be seen what consequences await the rapper at the court hearing on Monday.

