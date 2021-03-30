Lil Nas X slammed by Justin Bieber fans for using him to promote "Montero (Call me by your name)"

Lil Nas X has invited the ire of Justin Bieber fans after 'using' him to promote his song, Montero (Call me by your name).

Lil Nas X had tweeted out a collection of images taken from Justin Bieber. They were all about getting one of the latter's songs to number one on the Billboard Hot 100.

Each one was a different set of directions, such as streaming the song on Spotify, making a playlist, or even running the song on repeat while fans were asleep.

i love justin, this ain’t hate. it’s promo baby. — nope 🏹 (@LilNasX) March 29, 2021

Instead of simply tweeting out the same images, though, Lil Nas X added his usual flair. He pasted a photo of his face over Justin Bieber's where needed and blocked any mentions of the latter to instead say Nas or Lil Nas X.

Per usual, the Georgia native intentionally made it look bad for the memes that he expected on his social media accounts.

However, Justin Bieber fans were not happy with Lil Nas X using the Canadian superstar in his tweets. They believed that the 21-year-old was using Bieber for clout to get his song higher on the charts.

Reactions to Lil Nas X after he used a Justin Bieber promotion image

I speak for everyone when i say U should retire from Music — 𝘼𝙣𝙙𝙧𝙚🎯 CoJo Stan (@PistonsHateMe) March 29, 2021

arent u literally being cancelled but anyway, no bieber no clout pic.twitter.com/5lxVb0MdhB — suhani ‘04 (@wastedghosts) March 29, 2021

Many reactions from Justin Bieber fans on Twitter, aimed at Lil Nas X, accused him of needing clout. Netizens felt that without using the success of their favorite singer, Montero would go nowhere on the charts.

yummy only had 2 remixes and still it is more memorable than anything you’ve ever released, run and do 100k remixes to hitar filhote de satanás pic.twitter.com/pQzIZ0QzuA — ª (@derseveyou) March 29, 2021

Some took the tweet personally, even though it was clear that the images were simply for the fun of it in the usual Lil Nas X style. Nas even mentioned in a follow-up tweet that he has nothing but love for Justin Bieber:

"i love Justin, this ain't hate. it's promo baby."

Peaches debuted at #1 with NO REMIXES, no radio or discounts for 5 days, and barely any promo because it wasn’t an official single. Justin Bieber did that 12 years into his career, PRINCE OF POP IKTR

pic.twitter.com/W645zPaoIc — Richard (@loneIystin) March 29, 2021

Okay you got that Bieber clout. Now get off. — Delilah | JUSTICE (@biebsoffmyface) March 29, 2021

Though those words are likely the case, Lil Nas X's song hasn't been in much need of promotion or media coverage after the latest music video for Montero dropped.

Fans have been split on both sides, supporting the creative side or condemning the video's themes and seemingly adult rating.

i realized i may have went too far with that last post. i apologize to all justin bieber fans. https://t.co/gHCSz9IBz6 — nope 🏹 (@LilNasX) March 29, 2021

After realizing that many Justin Bieber fans were angered by his use in a tweet, Lil Nas X tweeted an "apology."

As expected, it was another troll attempt where he said:

"i realized i may have went too far with that last post. i apologize to all justin bieber fans."

In that tweet, he also linked his song.