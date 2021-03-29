Lil Nas X trolls haters with "Chick-fil-A shoes" and a bible verse from John 3:16 as "Satan Shoes" controversy rages on

Just days after courting controversy online with the launch of his "Satan-themed shoes," Montero Lamar "Lil Nas X" Hill recently teased a custom "Chick-fil-A shoe," replete with a message from the Bible's John 3:16.
The "Montero" hitmaker has been embroiled in a significant social media storm ever since he unveiled his collaboration with MSCHF on a brand of customized "Satan Shoes."
A limited-edition collab, there will reportedly be 666 pairs manufactured, with prices beginning from $1,018.
However, the one detail that has sparked major backlash lies in the shoes' sole, believed to be filled with 66cc of ink and a drop of human blood.
Ever since news of the American rapper's Satan shoes went viral, the internet has been divided, with the Christian community left baffled and enraged in equal measure.
Amid rising backlash, Lil Nas X recently took to Twitter to troll his critics by "teasing another collaboration" with fast-food chain Chick-fil-A involving a pair of customized Nike Air Max 97s:
With Lil Nas X, the troll level seems to be reaching an all-time high, as on the design of the shoe, there is a message that reads "My Pleasure," alongside one of the most widely quoted verses from the bible, John 3:16:
"For God so loved the world that he gave his one and only Son, that whoever believes in him shall not perish but have eternal life."
The 21-year-old's recent tweet ended up inviting further scrutiny as fans and critics duked it out.
Post "fake apology, Lil Nas X trolls haters with "Chick-a-fil shoes"
With the fiery music video of his latest song, "Montero (Call Me By Your Name) inviting severe backlash online, Lil Nas X has been taking his troll game to an all-new level over the past few days.
Featuring suggestive, symbolic imagery that refers to Paradise, Hell, and Satan, the Georgia native's recent music video has become an intense source of debate across social media platforms.
A few hours ago, he released an "apology video," which started earnestly only for it to be revealed as a massive troll, almost akin to Rick Astley's famous "Rickroll."
By the looks of his recent tweet, he seems to be showing no signs of letting up as he continues to troll his haters.
In response to his latest clapback, Twitter users had the following reactions to his pair of customized "Chick-fil-a" shoes:
With his recent post taking a subtle dig at Chick-fil-a and his haters, Lil Nas X continues to find himself on the Twitter trending page as the internet gears up for the launch of his "Satan Shoes" on March 29th at 11 AM EST.