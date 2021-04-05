Lil Nas X slammed by fans for attending massive COVID party

Days after his "Satan Shoes" controversy grabbed headlines across the globe, Montero Lamar Hill, aka Lil Nas X, seems to have landed in hot water yet again after footage of him at a COVID party recently surfaced online.

The 21-year-old "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)" hitmaker was a mainstay on the Twitter trending page over the last few days, thanks to his collab with MSCHF on a customized pair of Air Max '97 Satan-themed shoes.

The storm surrounding this controversy barely settled before a video featuring Lil Nas X at a COVID party began doing the rounds on the internet.

*COVID PARTY ALERT* Lil Nas X throws massive COVID party for a bunch of TikTokers and a lot of people are not happy, especially considering Lil Nas X’s most recent statements about public gatherings as well as allegations he had “No Social Media” signs throughout the party. pic.twitter.com/KsAF3J8tFC — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) April 5, 2021

The party that Lil Nas X attended was believed to be in celebration of American singer Austin Mahone's 24th birthday. A bunch of TikTokers, including Quen Blackwell, were reportedly present at the event.

In a viral clip that has been circulating online, Lil Nas X can be seen dancing with Quen Blackwell and a large group of people as his song Montero plays in the background.

The clip invoked the ire of the internet as there were no masks in sight. There were also reports that there were signs being put up at the party which read "No Social Media."

In light of these concerning developments, many Lil Nas X fans expressed disappointment over his recent actions and took to Twitter to call him out over the same.

Lil Nas X sparks backlash after he is spotted at a massive party mid-pandemic

Lil Nas X has become the center of all attention in the last few days, courtesy of the launch of his controversial Satan Shoes.

While his detractors considered it to be outright blasphemy, his fans praised him for exposing the conservativeness that continues to cast a shadow over modern-day society.

Amidst all the publicity, his song "Montero" ended up benefitting immensely, raking in millions of views and becoming a major trend across social media forums.

From sharing a heartfelt note behind the meaning of the song to issuing a rebellious cry against the suppression of freedom of expression, Lil Nas X also managed to win over a slew of people over the last few weeks.

However, ever since footage of him at a recent COVID party surfaced online, fans have been left disappointed as they labeled him hypocritical, keeping in mind his previous tweets about mass gatherings:

lil nas x gets caught throwing a party with a no social media rule for tiktokers, less than a week after preaching about public gatherings in a pandemic. pic.twitter.com/B1DqsOwD2K — embarrasing pop culture (@famoushabits) April 5, 2021

Lil Nas X gotta explain this pic.twitter.com/ekmvcGKAii — Caught in 4k (@Kaughtin4k) April 5, 2021

Here are some of the reactions online, as fans called out Lil Nas X over his appearance at the massive party in the midst of a raging pandemic:

i literally don’t know what to say anymore — Ty Carpenter (@carpenter_29) April 5, 2021

celebrities need to do better. — 🌞 (@wherebethebird) April 5, 2021

This is so disappointing — 😷🦕 (@gonnagonowbai) April 5, 2021

Deeply disappointed. I liked his unbothered attitude but him being hypocritical and ignoring his OWN advice about the pandemic is so low. Smh — Alex Wolf (@AlexWolf1203) April 5, 2021

What a true shame @LilNasX. I had so much respect for you... pic.twitter.com/Qx6ybqZ3RT —  iDaddy Jake (@Shae_Lenae) April 5, 2021

honestly we need to stop giving these celebrities chances after chances. they don’t deserve the platform they have — ً (@swtdeluxe) April 5, 2021

lil nas x searching his name every hour to make sure the footage he paid to “leak” from his party is circulating and making people more mad so they continue to talk about him and his lil song... his PR team doing what needs to be done pic.twitter.com/B4S4kTtPbE — dallas❀ (@nastywari) April 5, 2021

so lil nas x threw a party with tiktokers and had a “no social media” sign on the door so the internet wouldn’t know he was throwing a party in the middle of a pandemic ??? how much more of a loser can you be ??? — ⌨️ (@namztaes) April 5, 2021

not lil nas x throwing a whole party, and he knew it was wrong so he said no social media, as if i didnt need another reason to dislike him pic.twitter.com/cTvbhBRJsM — squid // i didnt unfollow (@greedymotivez) April 5, 2021

None of them actually give a shit about issues that real everyday people face. They make a show of being "relatable" because they know that you are a kind soul and form connections with them. They take advantage of that. You mean nothing to them — Fail Woman (@keinaeline) April 5, 2021

Not lil nas x throwing a party for tiktokers during a pandemic and telling them to not make it public info and then making jokes about it pic.twitter.com/kBOuZrIVH1 — Joshua (@talorschampagne) April 5, 2021

Lil nas x retweeting random posts to avoid questions about the party pic.twitter.com/gApfZPnP4j — Rita 🦋💖 (@ZRidaRida19) April 5, 2021

@LilNasX forreal, man? My respect for you is gone..



I find it funny that celebs like to throw parties and add "No Social Media" signs all over because they know they shouldn't be throwing a fucking party. — Black Lives Matter 《Destiny》 (@Destiny_Wasson) April 5, 2021

lil nas x really hosted a party during a worldwide pandemic and tried to hide it by having a paper saying "no social media" lmfao — ً (@realIymatters) April 5, 2021

Cancelled. He is living in the World of double standards — Подруга Ев☈опейки (@Just_Jenny__) April 5, 2021

ugh everytime u start liking a celebrity they do some shit that makes u dislike them like wtfff — ▪️lau▫️ (@lazilylaurblx) April 5, 2021

With the pandemic still wreaking havoc across the globe, TikTokers and celebrities have come under intense scrutiny for attending parties in hordes.

As dissent continues to mount online, it looks like Lil Nas X's appearance at the COVID party has only left the internet further conflicted.