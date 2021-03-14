The Bryce Hall x Quen Blackwell feud rages on, with latest "comedian" dig

It seems the Bryce Hall and Quen Blackwell feud is far from over, as Bryce Hall recently threw shade at the YouTuber by taking a jab at her status as a "comedian."

The feud began in the first week of March 2021, when Quen Blackwell allegedly crossed a line when talking about Bryce Hall during a podcast interview. The beauty blogger referred to Bryce as a "Domestic Terrorist," something that did not go down well with him or the internet.

Bryce Hall mocks Quen Blackwell in retaliation to "Domestic Terrorist" comment

if you have to repeatedly call yourself a comedian you are the farthest from it — Bryce Hall (@BryceHall) March 13, 2021

The tweet by Bryce Hall where he states "if you have to repeatedly call yourself a comedian you are the farthest from it," does not directly mention or allude to Quen Blackwell. However, when asked if the tweet was about Quen, he said no but subtly shaded her by saying, "she 100% fits in this category."

no but she 100% fits in this category — Bryce Hall (@BryceHall) March 13, 2021

The drama began when Quen Blackwell called Bryce a "Domestic Terrorist" on an episode of BFFs with Dave Portnoy and Josh Richards. The YouTuber had the following to say about Bryce Hall.

"I think Bryce Hall is a domestic terrorist, but I do not think that I am one to judge any people but that guy is literally insane. As a comedian, it's literally material just walking in front of you that people expect you to f***ing ignore, like do y'all not see this?"

Naturally, Bryce Hall did not take too kindly to the comment and for once, the internetseemeds to be backing Bryce Hall, echoing the sentiment that Quen's statement was distasteful.

I can’t with this girl calling people domestic terrorist like does she know what that means ?? That’s not even funny !! If Bryce called quen a terorist y’all would go crazy. This is disgusting.I love you @BryceHall pic.twitter.com/pXeYKpRoad — Braddison_lovee (@braddison_lovee) March 4, 2021

if bryce called quen a terrorist it would be a whole different story — mc07 (@ml0202ml) March 3, 2021

for those of you who might try to defend quen or laugh at it this is what shes calling bryce pic.twitter.com/hoHlCgPecH — julia | famous era (@nessaeasterling) March 4, 2021

he was right to shade her. she’s obsessed with making fun of her friends boyfriends for no reason... — CYBER (@PIERCEDHARAJUKU) March 13, 2021

i mean i get it if she doesn’t like him cuz i don’t either but that’s her best friends boyfriend who she is constantly hating on for no reason — allison (@MAGGIESBLINK) March 13, 2021

Quen ain’t funny at all — Hershey Caramel (@chococarmela_) March 13, 2021

Never thought I'd agree with Bryce Hall but he ain't wrong — Scholastically Natalie (@Scholastically9) March 13, 2021

