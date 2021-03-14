The Bryce Hall x Quen Blackwell feud rages on, with latest "comedian" dig

It seems the Bryce Hall and Quen Blackwell feud is far from over, as Bryce Hall recently threw shade at the YouTuber by taking a jab at her status as a "comedian."
The feud began in the first week of March 2021, when Quen Blackwell allegedly crossed a line when talking about Bryce Hall during a podcast interview. The beauty blogger referred to Bryce as a "Domestic Terrorist," something that did not go down well with him or the internet.
Bryce Hall mocks Quen Blackwell in retaliation to "Domestic Terrorist" comment
The tweet by Bryce Hall where he states "if you have to repeatedly call yourself a comedian you are the farthest from it," does not directly mention or allude to Quen Blackwell. However, when asked if the tweet was about Quen, he said no but subtly shaded her by saying, "she 100% fits in this category."
The drama began when Quen Blackwell called Bryce a "Domestic Terrorist" on an episode of BFFs with Dave Portnoy and Josh Richards. The YouTuber had the following to say about Bryce Hall.
"I think Bryce Hall is a domestic terrorist, but I do not think that I am one to judge any people but that guy is literally insane. As a comedian, it's literally material just walking in front of you that people expect you to f***ing ignore, like do y'all not see this?"
Naturally, Bryce Hall did not take too kindly to the comment and for once, the internetseemeds to be backing Bryce Hall, echoing the sentiment that Quen's statement was distasteful.
