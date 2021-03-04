Quen Blackwell slammed for calling Bryce Hall a "domestic terrorist"

Bryce Hall has been getting a lot of negative press in the past few weeks, and Quen Blackwell just added to it.

During a podcast on BFFs with Dave Portnoy and Josh Richards, YouTuber Quen Blackwell was asked for her opinion on Bryce Hall. She jokingly replied that he's a domestic terrorist, which has upset Bryce Hall's fans.

Quen Blackwell receives backlash for calling Bryce Hall a "domestic terrorist"

ABSOLUTELY UNEXPECTED: Bryce Hall is a domestic terrorist, Quen Blackwell jokes. People took her seriously, so she later said it was a joke that people should not take it as fact. pic.twitter.com/hngIBnJS6a — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) March 4, 2021

Here's a little excerpt from Quen Blackwell on the podcast:

"I think Bryce Hall is a domestic terrorist, but I do not think that I am one to judge any people but that guy is literally insane. As a comedian, it's literally material just walking in front of you that people expect you to f***ing ignore, like do y'all not see this?"

Twitter users did not take kindly to the joke, claiming that if Bryce Hall said this about her, he'd be crucified on social media.

Some fans believed that the joke was made in poor taste as domestic terrorism is a rising problem in the United States.

Here are a few responses on Twitter from fans:

lol but if bryce called quen that it wouldn't be a joke and it would've been a COMPLETELY different story??? Okay i see how it is. — Amy | rest in peace tay (@braddison_sway) March 4, 2021

if bryce called quen a terrorist it would be a whole different story — mc07 (@ml0202ml) March 3, 2021

I can’t with this girl calling people domestic terrorist like does she know what that means ?? That’s not even funny !! If Bryce called quen a terorist y’all would go crazy. This is disgusting.I love you @BryceHall pic.twitter.com/pXeYKpRoad — Braddison_lovee (@braddison_lovee) March 4, 2021

when the #1 threat in the country is DOMESTIC TERRORISM..... why would you joke about that 😭😭 — al (@capresesaIad) March 4, 2021

why did quen call bryce a domestic terrorist?? like it's not something to joke about — ava (@DEVOR4E) March 3, 2021

for those of you who might try to defend quen or laugh at it this is what shes calling bryce pic.twitter.com/hoHlCgPecH — julia | famous era (@nessaeasterling) March 4, 2021

Quen Blackwell has since responded to the backlash. Here's what she had to say:

"Geez, Why do y'all post jokes like they're fact, stop."

Quen Blackwell responded saying “Why do yall post jokes like theyre fact stop.” pic.twitter.com/X4mbnFjTPV — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) March 4, 2021

Girl please. All jokes have like 90% truth. Period. — tiandra (t-on-druh) (@tiandrrav) March 4, 2021

Quen Blackwell's comments on Bryce Hall also rubbed fans the wrong way because she is friends with Bryce Hall's girlfriend, Addison Rae. This could potentially damage their friendship.

