Quen Blackwell slammed for calling Bryce Hall a "domestic terrorist"

Bryce Hall has been getting a lot of negative press in the past few weeks, and Quen Blackwell just added to it.
During a podcast on BFFs with Dave Portnoy and Josh Richards, YouTuber Quen Blackwell was asked for her opinion on Bryce Hall. She jokingly replied that he's a domestic terrorist, which has upset Bryce Hall's fans.
Quen Blackwell receives backlash for calling Bryce Hall a "domestic terrorist"
Here's a little excerpt from Quen Blackwell on the podcast:
"I think Bryce Hall is a domestic terrorist, but I do not think that I am one to judge any people but that guy is literally insane. As a comedian, it's literally material just walking in front of you that people expect you to f***ing ignore, like do y'all not see this?"
Twitter users did not take kindly to the joke, claiming that if Bryce Hall said this about her, he'd be crucified on social media.
Some fans believed that the joke was made in poor taste as domestic terrorism is a rising problem in the United States.
Here are a few responses on Twitter from fans:
Quen Blackwell has since responded to the backlash. Here's what she had to say:
"Geez, Why do y'all post jokes like they're fact, stop."
Quen Blackwell's comments on Bryce Hall also rubbed fans the wrong way because she is friends with Bryce Hall's girlfriend, Addison Rae. This could potentially damage their friendship.
