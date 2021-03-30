Lil Nas X x Nike memes trend online as MSCHF is slapped with a lawsuit over "Satan Shoes"

The uproar over Montero Lamar Hill, aka Lil Nas X's controversial collaboration with MSCHF on a pair of "Satan Shoes" has now reached the legal path, with Nike officially suing the makers of the customized Air Max' 97 style shoe.

Just a day after denying any involvement with the production of the Satan-themed shoes, Nike has decided to pursue legal action against retail start-up brand MSCHF over their controversial collaboration with Lil Nas X.

Citing Copyright Infringement and Dilution, the retail giant has requested a jury trial in an official filing with the US District Court for the Eastern District of New York.

Nike's statement to Complex on its lawsuit against MSCHF over the Lil Nas X Satan shoes: pic.twitter.com/e8txeD4KI7 — brendandunne (@brendandunne) March 30, 2021

According to multiple reports, Nike is asking the court to prevent MSCHF from selling their shoes which bear the trademark swoosh design.

A few vital snippets from the lawsuit are as follows:

"MSCHF and its unauthorised Satan Shoes are likely to cause confusion and dilution and create an erroneous association between MSCHF's products and Nike .

"In fact, there is already evidence of significant confusion and dilution occurring in the marketplace, including calls to boycott Nike in response to the launch of MSCHF's Satan Shoes, based on the mistaken belief that Nike has authorised or approved this product"

Nike also claims it haa suffered "significant harm to it's goodwill," especially among consumers who believe they are endorsing Satanism.

Though Lil Nas X is not named as a defendant in the lawsuit, it appears that this recent development has had little to no effect upon his wicked sense of humor.

In response to the recent lawsuit, the rapper took to Twitter to respond with a series of memes, which in turn opened up the floodgates to several more.

Lil Nas X's exclusive "Satan Shoes" are an intrinsic part of the promotional campaign for his latest song, Montero (Call Me By Your Name).

The limited edition sneakers consisted of 666 pairs in total, which sold out in record time post their launch on the 29th of March.

Emblazoned with a message from Luke 10:18 from The Bible, and a pentagram symbol, the diabolical shoes also claim to have one drop of human blood in their soles.

Ever since he released the fiery music video of the song, which invokes references to paradise, Hell and Satan, Lil Nas X has become a mainstay on the Twitter trending page.

While fans have hailed his collab as a marketing masterstroke, his association with Satan has left scores of detractors scandalized and outraged at the sheer blasphemy of the move.

Lil Nas X, however, has remained unperturbed amidst the furor his Satan Shoes have caused, as he has simply been at his trolling best.

In response to the Nike lawsuit, he reacted via a series of hilarious memes:

me after the nike lawsuit pic.twitter.com/XVLjHlSrru — nope 🏹 (@LilNasX) March 29, 2021

me at nike headquarters tomorrow pic.twitter.com/iAAdjc8Ele — nope 🏹 (@LilNasX) March 29, 2021

me and satan on the way to nike headquarters pic.twitter.com/3OaQV6pu83 — nope 🏹 (@LilNasX) March 30, 2021

He also appeared to cry during an Instagram live session, only for it to evolve into a massive troll, with him promoting Call Me By Your Name by the end:

Lil Nas X just went live on Instagram and he was crying 😢😢😭 pic.twitter.com/fWO4KJGN6e — kyle 999 🌎☄️💕® (@o_lcr) March 30, 2021

In response to his memefest, Twitter users conjured up a slew of hilarious Lil Nas X x Nike memes:

Lil Nas x testifying at the Nike lawsuit for satanic defamation pic.twitter.com/SczXOccnyq — Cocoa (@cacao18_) March 29, 2021

Lil Nas X after the Nike lawsuit pic.twitter.com/1BfmLvjvWd — The Face Of Unemployment 👑 (@UnemployedGOAT) March 29, 2021

When Satan finds out Nike won’t pay royalties for the new shoes by Lil Nas X



#SatanShoes pic.twitter.com/3YvXDZ8plD — In My Mind (@MeAloneInMyMind) March 30, 2021

Nike using child Nike when Lil Nas

labor in other puts a pentagram

countries on a shoe pic.twitter.com/Wd9IRCVXQP — Rinconeño (@fuckmigueI) March 29, 2021

Lil nas x after fighting on Twitter and being sued by Nike in only 24 hours pic.twitter.com/bVsh1kCs9O — Very rare (@veryrare_ns) March 29, 2021

Mf said fuck Nike AND that lawsuit like pic.twitter.com/eh0Tl2svq4 — Chris Jewson 🦦 (@chrisjewson_) March 29, 2021

Nike gonna pull up to court with a bottle of holy water pic.twitter.com/m41zb62arj — _Brixks_ (@_Brixks_) March 29, 2021

Nike choosing to sue right after the shoes sold out: pic.twitter.com/I3TbQ6X7IJ — Hades thot | #BLM (@FuchiJam) March 29, 2021

this nike vs lil nas x lawsuit gotta be the final battle the bible was talkin bout — SQØØFY.🌹 (@vsqoof) March 29, 2021

Nike hearing your apology like pic.twitter.com/tnv133tl8b — Hassan🃏 (@KingHassan__) March 29, 2021

Lil Nas X boutta be like pic.twitter.com/6sR99RixZa — 🐝Angelo Balthazar (@AngeIoBalthazar) March 29, 2021

Lil nas X losing his mind explaining that the video was a joke bc why wouldn’t the devil be gay if in Christian logic being gay is bad? pic.twitter.com/4K4lnTx9p7 — Cozy boy (AG)🐝 (@Callme_Lincoln) March 29, 2021

Nike getting ready to sue MSHF over the Satan shoes#lilnasX #satanshoes pic.twitter.com/Vd906xm5Cd — KnowYTT (@YttKnow) March 30, 2021

Nike saying Lil Nas X's #satanshoes don't represent their company pic.twitter.com/MEDv7VXJDM — Staci 🏴🌹 (@the_bi_in_bitch) March 30, 2021

when Karen sees her son wearing @LilNasX’s #satanshoes to brunch on Easter Sunday

pic.twitter.com/cShNvJq7JZ — Lesbe Anne (@LesbeAnne) March 30, 2021

As the internet continues to remain divided over MSCHF's Satan Shoes, it now remains to be seen what's next in store for Lil Nas X, who seems to have no intentions of letting up on the matter just yet.