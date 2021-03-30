Lil Nas X x Nike memes trend online as MSCHF is slapped with a lawsuit over "Satan Shoes"

The uproar over Montero Lamar Hill, aka Lil Nas X's controversial collaboration with MSCHF on a pair of "Satan Shoes" has now reached the legal path, with Nike officially suing the makers of the customized Air Max' 97 style shoe.
Just a day after denying any involvement with the production of the Satan-themed shoes, Nike has decided to pursue legal action against retail start-up brand MSCHF over their controversial collaboration with Lil Nas X.
Citing Copyright Infringement and Dilution, the retail giant has requested a jury trial in an official filing with the US District Court for the Eastern District of New York.
According to multiple reports, Nike is asking the court to prevent MSCHF from selling their shoes which bear the trademark swoosh design.
A few vital snippets from the lawsuit are as follows:
"MSCHF and its unauthorised Satan Shoes are likely to cause confusion and dilution and create an erroneous association between MSCHF's products and Nike .
"In fact, there is already evidence of significant confusion and dilution occurring in the marketplace, including calls to boycott Nike in response to the launch of MSCHF's Satan Shoes, based on the mistaken belief that Nike has authorised or approved this product"
Nike also claims it haa suffered "significant harm to it's goodwill," especially among consumers who believe they are endorsing Satanism.
Though Lil Nas X is not named as a defendant in the lawsuit, it appears that this recent development has had little to no effect upon his wicked sense of humor.
In response to the recent lawsuit, the rapper took to Twitter to respond with a series of memes, which in turn opened up the floodgates to several more.
Lil Nas X's exclusive "Satan Shoes" are an intrinsic part of the promotional campaign for his latest song, Montero (Call Me By Your Name).
The limited edition sneakers consisted of 666 pairs in total, which sold out in record time post their launch on the 29th of March.
Emblazoned with a message from Luke 10:18 from The Bible, and a pentagram symbol, the diabolical shoes also claim to have one drop of human blood in their soles.
Ever since he released the fiery music video of the song, which invokes references to paradise, Hell and Satan, Lil Nas X has become a mainstay on the Twitter trending page.
While fans have hailed his collab as a marketing masterstroke, his association with Satan has left scores of detractors scandalized and outraged at the sheer blasphemy of the move.
Lil Nas X, however, has remained unperturbed amidst the furor his Satan Shoes have caused, as he has simply been at his trolling best.
In response to the Nike lawsuit, he reacted via a series of hilarious memes:
He also appeared to cry during an Instagram live session, only for it to evolve into a massive troll, with him promoting Call Me By Your Name by the end:
In response to his memefest, Twitter users conjured up a slew of hilarious Lil Nas X x Nike memes:
As the internet continues to remain divided over MSCHF's Satan Shoes, it now remains to be seen what's next in store for Lil Nas X, who seems to have no intentions of letting up on the matter just yet.