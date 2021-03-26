James Charles deletes comment on Lil Nas X's "Montero" tweet, after fans roast him for being an alleged groomer

Beauty icon James Charles was recently forced to delete his comment on Lil Nas X's latest tweet after several of the latter's fans called him out for being an alleged groomer.

The 21-year-old beauty guru and internet celebrity has been under fire since multiple minors came forward last month to accuse him of allegedly grooming them.

Amid mounting dissent, Charles was quick to issue a statement then. He claimed the allegations were false and that he was unaware of the first accuser, Isaiyah, being 16-years-old.

However, his statement did little to swing the tide of public sentiment in his favor as the online community continued to call him out over these grooming allegations.

Case in point being the overwhelming negative reception of his recent comment on Lil Nas X's tweet. In his now-deleted reply, Charles had commented "Proud of u" with a heart-faced emoji.

His reply touched a raw nerve with several Lil Nas X fans, who proceeded to troll Charles over his grooming allegations:

INSTANT REGRET: James Charles comments under Lil Nas X’s letter to his 14-year-old self. Gets toasted in the replies. One person said “James saw 14 years old and immediately got a interest.” pic.twitter.com/6eiKTQKT8K — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) March 26, 2021

Another person said “he’s too old for you. try 6 years olds on TikTok big man.” pic.twitter.com/AjS5tlLv6D — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) March 26, 2021

From fans claiming that Lil Nas X was "too old for him" to demanding that he stay away from the musician, Charles was soon forced to delete his tweet amid rising backlash.

Twitter reacts as James Charles deletes his reply to Lil Nas X's tweet

Charles has collaborated on a few videos with Lil Nas X in the past, ranging from a make-up session to a game of real-life Among Us.

Keeping that in mind, it was no surprise that he decided to heap praise on the singer, who recently released an explosive music video for his song "Montero (Call Me By Your Name), which has invited praise from various sectors.

While there was nothing wrong with his comment, his string of past controversies, coupled with the recent grooming allegations, caused a section of the internet to perceive him with a sense of general aversion.

In response to Charles deleting his recent comment, Twitter users had the following to say:

idk why he deletes tweets he gets trolled in. doesn't make it any better lol. if anything its just worse — crisis (@crisisOT) March 26, 2021

James just keeps getting creepier — janken (@jankenxx) March 26, 2021

He loves replying to hate comments but now he’s silent lmao — lucius malfoy is a DILF (@bumassbish) March 26, 2021

This is gonna not be memed, but we are gonna continue to call him out for his groomer like ways. pic.twitter.com/ojW7u3d6At — LarnalynnPro (@LarnalynnPro) March 26, 2021

IM DEADDD. He blocked so I didn’t see this 😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/tiSFsRAVaa — boo (@TheServe1) March 26, 2021

Fool blocked me , for the comparison of him and r.kelly. I thought he was a internet thug that can take the heat, and clap back. pic.twitter.com/OMRsmcPsXg — 𝑲𝒂𝒚𝒍𝒆𝒆𝒏 (@kayeezus_) March 26, 2021

James is legit gonna be remembered for this Lmaoo — ray (@gxnzaphobic) March 26, 2021

Not him deleting the tweet 💀 — Brandon 🥔 (@brandon_bird23) March 26, 2021

With David Dobrik being canceled over his recent sexual assault scandal, a section of Twitter wants Charles to meet a similar fate.

As pressure continues to mount online, it remains to be seen if he will eventually survive the calls of the cancel culture mob.