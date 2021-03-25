David Dobrik has lost 300,000 subscribers in the aftermath of his sexual assault scandal 

David Dobrik has lost 300,000 subscribers in a little less than a week

WHO COULD’VE SEEN THAT COMING: David Dobrik lost 100,000 followers after uploading his second apology. He has currently lost 300,000 total. pic.twitter.com/3iPgPQ6O1k — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) March 24, 2021

David Dobrik has begun losing his following after an incredible push to atone for the damage he is alleged to have caused to many former members of the VLog Squad. Although 300,000 may not seem like much, the fact that it is happening so fast is not a coincidence.

David Dobrik's second apology video obviously hasn't softened the damage done by the first apology video. The first video apology was extremely short, did not allow viewers to post comments, and was not an apology in any meaningful sense. After watching the video, fans were even angrier than before.

David Dobrik just released the Snyder cut for his original apology video lol pic.twitter.com/2dXccXqv6k — tripleneon (@triple_neon) March 23, 2021

There is also the fact that the second apology only came after Dobrik lost a lot of sponsorships. Losing sponsors just meant that Dobrik lost money, so the apology seems even more shallow than before which didn't help his fans believe him.

I’m really done with this. Sponsors woke up and saw some stuff , hope he changes for real. Hope this is his wake up call. But I’ll always flinch whenever I see or hear David Dobrik’s name again. It’s tainted and it’s too little too late for me. He’ll be fine just as Mel Gibson is — Trisha Paytas (@trishapaytas) March 23, 2021

David Dobrik never apologized when the victims came forward, but he did when his sponsors pulled out. This isn’t about remorse, it’s about money. — dr deluca (@jakeepsteins) March 23, 2021

I think this comment under david dobrik’s apology video best sums up how I feel about his video pic.twitter.com/eoPJXOHN3e — FRENEMIES (@bbaintshit) March 23, 2021

Only time will tell how many subscribers he will lose, but if he doesn’t stop this snowball soon, it may ruin his YouTube career.

Multiple Sponsors are also dropping David Dobrik

David Dobrik’s controversy appears unlikely to end anytime soon as multiple sponsors are refusing to work with him following these allegations.

david dobrik after filming his very sincere, 100% from the heart apology: pic.twitter.com/PzBK2hhgv8 — george costanza news + facts (@chickensoup999) March 23, 2021

*girl gets r*ped*



David dobrik: Fuck this I did nothing wrong you will hear from my lawyer



*loses a sponsor*



David dobrik: pic.twitter.com/Q9sIVEVSem — daddy killer (@daddykilller) March 23, 2021

Same Energy David Dobrik and Shane Dawson pic.twitter.com/tLFbXOqzpI — Sponge (@Jose12112612) March 23, 2021

Dobrik's recent scandals have led to multiple tweets, statements, and confirmations of companies refusing to work with him. The statement from Reddit Co-Founder and Founder of Seven Seven Six, Alexis Ohanian, summarizes how all of the companies feel:

"The recent allegations against David Dobrik are extremely troubling and directly at odds with Seven Seven Six's core values. We have been working closely with Dispo over the last week and are in full support of their decision to part ways with David."

submitted anonymously — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) March 22, 2021

via anon — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) March 22, 2021

As time passes, it appears that David Dobrik is losing more and more sponsors, like Dollar Shave Club, DoorDash, and EA Sports to name a few. There is no telling how this will ultimately end, but perhaps it’s time for David Dobrik to announce his retirement.

