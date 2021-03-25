David Dobrik has lost 300,000 subscribers in the aftermath of his sexual assault scandal 

David Dobrik has lost 300,000 subscribers in a little less than a week
David Dobrik has begun losing his following after an incredible push to atone for the damage he is alleged to have caused to many former members of the VLog Squad. Although 300,000 may not seem like much, the fact that it is happening so fast is not a coincidence.
David Dobrik's second apology video obviously hasn't softened the damage done by the first apology video. The first video apology was extremely short, did not allow viewers to post comments, and was not an apology in any meaningful sense. After watching the video, fans were even angrier than before.
There is also the fact that the second apology only came after Dobrik lost a lot of sponsorships. Losing sponsors just meant that Dobrik lost money, so the apology seems even more shallow than before which didn't help his fans believe him.
Only time will tell how many subscribers he will lose, but if he doesn’t stop this snowball soon, it may ruin his YouTube career.
Multiple Sponsors are also dropping David Dobrik
David Dobrik’s controversy appears unlikely to end anytime soon as multiple sponsors are refusing to work with him following these allegations.
Dobrik's recent scandals have led to multiple tweets, statements, and confirmations of companies refusing to work with him. The statement from Reddit Co-Founder and Founder of Seven Seven Six, Alexis Ohanian, summarizes how all of the companies feel:
"The recent allegations against David Dobrik are extremely troubling and directly at odds with Seven Seven Six's core values. We have been working closely with Dispo over the last week and are in full support of their decision to part ways with David."
As time passes, it appears that David Dobrik is losing more and more sponsors, like Dollar Shave Club, DoorDash, and EA Sports to name a few. There is no telling how this will ultimately end, but perhaps it’s time for David Dobrik to announce his retirement.
