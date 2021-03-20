David Dobrik dropped by major sponsors post sexual assault allegations

YouTube star David Dobrik has been under fire recently for multiple allegations of sexual assault and misconduct. He and his Vlog squad have been outed by multiple victims as perpetrators of sexual coercion and violation of consent. The 24 year old YouTuber and former collaborator Durte Dom have been on the receiving end of rape allegations and for using the said footage to get views on YouTube. In the latest setback to David Dobrik's ventures, multiple major brands have withdrawn their collaborations with the star.

David Dobrik's sponsors pull out of brand deals with him

YOUTUBE ARCHEOLOGY: Video of David Dobrik discussing “threesome bit” resurfaces. One of the girls recently came forward alleging to Insider that she was raped by Vlog Squad’s Durte Dom that night. David says he saw them having sex with his own eyes. pic.twitter.com/5ayuYgo5xn — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) March 16, 2021

The allegations against David Dobrik began with former vlog squad member Seth implicating the vlog squad for violating his consent. The story gained traction very quickly, prompting others to share their experiences as well.

After the story started to gain traction, two female extras from one of the vlogs also came forward to share allegations that they were forcibly intoxicated and coerced into a threesome.

A woman comes forward and alleges she was raped by Vlog Squad’s Durte Dom for a bit in one of David Dobrik’s vlogs. Trisha Paytas recently said David allegedly encouraged Jeff Wittek and Todd Smith to buy alcohol to “loosen up” the girls. pic.twitter.com/EPuZuMLSBh — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) March 16, 2021

Vlog Squad Durte Dom’s alleged victim alleges she was given lots of alcohol then told by David Dobrik she and friend had to kiss Dom to be in vlog. She says David “was actually really nice, until we realized he was kind of provoking the situation.” pic.twitter.com/ioGR0z0ffZ — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) March 19, 2021

In light of the mounting allegations against David Dobrik, major brands that have supported the internet personality are now starting to pull their deals with him.

BREAKING NEWS THAT WILL MOST DEFINITELY CHANGE YOUR LIFE: David Dobrik dropped by sponsors DoorDash, EA Sports and Dollar Shave Club amid sexual assault allegations involving former Vlog Squad member Durte Dom and filmed in David’s vlog. pic.twitter.com/CMKsqrLpmk — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) March 19, 2021

Dollar Shave Club, DoorDash and EA sports have officially commented that they're ending all collaborations with David Dobrik. SeatGeek, one of David's former collaborators who has helped him with multiple car giveaways in the past, has put their working relationship with David Dobrik under review.

The move comes as a massive blow to Dobrik's ventures as only YouTube is left as his viable revenue stream as of now. The situation is still developing as Dobrik's partners begin pulling out as the claims worsen.

