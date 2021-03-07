The Fall of David Dobrik: How a 2017 kissing prank cost the YouTuber dearly

Slovakian YouTube personality David Dobrik has recently been at the center of multiple controversies, with a kissing prank in 2017 getting criticism from all corners of the internet.

Things took a turn for the worse when Seth Francois came out with allegations against David Dobrik. He claimed that the YouTuber had manipulated him into kissing 47-year old Steve Nash without his consent back in 2017.

This was followed by another former Vlog Squad member Nik “BigNik” Keswani revealing that David Dobrik made him feel like a “punching bag.” BigNik said that being part of David Dobrik’s videos allegedly drove him into depression.

Finally, Danielle “Bhad Bhabie” Bregoli posted on Twitter that she got “her own story” about David Dobrik and his VIEWS podcast co-host Jason Nash. She alleged that the YouTubers owed her money, leading to a response by Ethan Klein.

David Dobrik’s fall from grace: How a 2017 kissing prank can cost him his career

While Seth Francois was the first personality to publicly discuss the sexual assault allegations against David Dobrik, other claims have surfaced as well. Ethan Klein and Trisha Paytas earlier spoke about a number of underage girls reaching out to them in the past. The underage girls alleged sexual assault by Dobrik and his Vlog Squad friends.

Trisha Paytas and Ethan Klein discuss how more people—including underage girls—have reached out privately to them claiming they had been allegedly sexually assaulted by Jason Nash and members of the Vlog Squad. pic.twitter.com/e0sP4OAhfg — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) February 16, 2021

Seth Francois then went public with his own allegations on the H3H3 podcast. He explained that he was under the impression that the “makeout scene” in truth involved him and internet personality Corinnna Kopf.

WHO COULD'VE SEEN THIS COMING: David Dobrik exposed by Former Vlog Squad member on H3 Podcast. Seth Francois described how David made him do racial stereotype jokes on vlogs and set him up to kiss Jason Nash without his consent, which caused Seth to leave Los Angeles. pic.twitter.com/TOwgDMwq4E — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) February 12, 2021

“It was a video where David set up with Jason Nash and Corinna (Kopf) and said that I was supposed to do a make out scene with Corinna and he was gonna have her in an old man mask and then switched her out with Jason Nash. After Jason pulled off his mask, I realized that I was just touched by someone I did not consent to.”

Following this, David Dobrik and another Vlog Squad member Scotty Sire uploaded another video, claiming that Seth had given them consent for the prank. The duo provided evidence in the form of text messages and said that Seth Francois was spreading lies about David Dobrik.

“He goes “yo bro, I was thinking about it, I’m down for another kissing sketch.” I said, “haha what do you mean?” He goes “lol I don’t really care as long as you clout me up. I’m not gay, I just don’t care.””

Scotty Sire further criticized Seth for the allegations, and said that Ethan Klein should not blindly believe them.

“What you’re doing is fucked up Seth. The lies that you’re telling are ruining other people’s lives. I know you spoke to David a couple of years ago in private and told him that you felt uncomfortable about the video, so he took the video down.

David Dobrik and Scotty Sire may have responded to the allegations put forth by Scotty Sire. However, both Trisha Paytas and Ethan Klein have also mentioned other underage girls who have claimed that the Vlog Squad members were guilty of “sexual assault.” This has led to the internet trying to “cancel” him.