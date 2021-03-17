Durte Dom and David Dobrik under fire after being accused of using sexual assault footage for vlogs

Controversial internet star David Dobrik has recently been the subject of more allegations regarding his and the Vlog Squad's conduct with women that appeared on the vlog. The 24-year-old comedian and his "Vlog Squad" have now been named by victims in multiple accounts of sexual assault. The latest accusation comes from a woman who alleges that the Vlog Squad's Durte Dom reportedly raped her in a segment on one of David Dobrik's videos.

Durte Dom of David Dobrik's Vlog Squad gets accused of rape

*SERIOUS* CW: Sexual Assault



A woman comes forward and alleges she was raped by Vlog Squad’s Durte Dom for a bit in one of David Dobrik’s vlogs. Trisha Paytas recently said David allegedly encouraged Jeff Wittek and Todd Smith to buy alcohol to “loosen up” the girls. pic.twitter.com/EPuZuMLSBh — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) March 16, 2021

In a grave new allegation, Dominykas Zeglaitis, aka Durte Dom, reportedly intoxicated a woman to the point where she could not consent to the actions being performed and had intercourse with the woman. While the video displays her actions in the video as consensual, she disputes that claim and states that she had no say in what happened to her.

The accuser also stated that Vlog Squad members gave her and her college friends hard liquor despite being under the legal age to drink at the time. Trisha Paytas has gone on record to state that she was an eye witness to the event.

YOUTUBE ARCHEOLOGY: Video of David Dobrik discussing “threesome bit” resurfaces. One of the girls recently came forward alleging to Insider that she was raped by Vlog Squad’s Durte Dom that night. David says he saw them having sex with his own eyes. pic.twitter.com/5ayuYgo5xn — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) March 16, 2021

Another video has surfaced online where David Dobrik speaks about the "threesome" incident where he states that he walked into the room with other Vlog Squad members to witness the act and film it. The video was then taken down but not before millions of people got to see it.

The incident comes after David Dobrik's latest statement regarding the allegations of former Vlog Squad member Seth's assault gained traction online.

“With people in my life that I don’t film with anymore, like Dom, I chose to distance myself, because I don’t align with some of the actions, and I don’t stand for any kind of misconduct. I’ve been really disappointed by some of my friends.” - David Dobrik

