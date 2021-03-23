David Dobrik dropped by Seven Seven Six amid sexual assault scandal, Alexis Ohanian issues statement 

David Dobrik has been dropped by even more sponsors as his sexual assault scandal continues, with Seven Seven Six among the latest companies to cut ties with the YouTuber.

The co-founder of Reddit, Alexis Ohanian, released a statement regarding the situation. The 37-year-old, who is also the founder of Seven Seven Six, confirmed that any of their profits from Dispo would go to an organization that was working with sexual assault survivors. However, the name of the organization was not disclosed.

He said:

"The recent allegations against David Dobrik are extremely troubling and directly at odds with Seven Seven Six's core values. We have been working closely with Dispo over the last week and are in full support of their decision to part ways with David."

Bumble has also cut ties with David Dobrik and the Vlog Squad, according to reports.

In a recent tweet, Def Noodles revealed an email sent by the Bumble support team to an anonymous source. According to the email, the company will be parting ways with David Dobrik effective immediately.

BREAKING NEWS THAT WILL MOST DEFINITELY CHANGE YOUR LIFE: It appears David Dobrik dropped by Bumble. The dating app said they requested all content be removed and they will not be working with David or anyone on his team at this time, adding they have zero tolerance for abuse. pic.twitter.com/ZpcO87qePf — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) March 22, 2021

There was a lot in the email, which mentioned Bumble's zero tolerance for sexual assault. The company also appeared to confirm its current status with David Dobrik. The email reads:

"Following a further investigation with our team, I wanted to share with you that we had requested that all Bumble content be permanently removed and can confirm we will not be working with David or any of his team again."

Why is David Dobrik getting canceled?

BREAKING NEWS THAT WILL MOST DEFINITELY CHANGE YOUR LIFE: David Dobrik disavowed by Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, who is invested in Dispo. Alexis says “recent allegations against David Dobrik are extremely troubling and directly at odds with Seven Seven Six’s core values.” pic.twitter.com/nFDYa6cRM5 — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) March 22, 2021

Former member Seth was one of the first people to accuse the Vlog Squad of violating his consent. After the initial story came out, many others released their personal sexual assault experiences with David Dobrik and the Vlog Squad.

One of the major stories to gain traction was two girls' sexual assault allegations against David Dobrik and the Vlog Squad. They claimed that they were given alcohol despite being underage and were coerced into a threesome with Durte Dom.

With the way the situation is unfolding, more sponsors are likely to cut ties with David Dobrik and the Vlog Squad in the weeks to come.