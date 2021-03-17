David Dobrik loses 100,000 subscribers after his "Let's Talk" apology video backfires

David Dobrik lost a whopping number of subscribers after his apology video did not get the reaction he would have hoped for.

In just one day, as of writing this article, David Dobrik has lost at least 100,000 subscribers in around 24 hours since he posted the apology video. It is clear from the release of his apology video yesterday that it is in response to the video itself. It is apparent the apology David Dobrik extended to Seth Francois was not well received.

Image via YouTube

As a precaution, David Dobrik disabled the comments, even the like/dislike ratio, as if to keep people from thinking poorly of the apology. It is ironic that a video titled, “let’s talk,” does not allow fans to give feedback or comments, and fans noticed that pretty quickly.

We all knew this day would come pic.twitter.com/GSO5FIWGXI — a certain dude 🅨 (@acertaindude) March 17, 2021

By making his video “let’s talk” a one-sided conversation, it is evident that Dobrik has not put his best foot forward. People have let their opinions be known via the unsubscribe button, but it is still early, and the number of subscribers could change significantly by tomorrow.

A firestorm of hate erupted on Twitter at the sight of David Dobrik's video

Although fans couldn't comment on the video, there are other ways for them to express themselves. David Dobrik's support is quickly waning among his audience, because Twitter users have been very open about their opinions. Viewers seem to believe that the apology wasn’t as sincere as it could have been.

Adding David Dobrik to the list of insincere YouTuber apologies pic.twitter.com/Gfj8rs00Eb — Beifong Twin (@firelrd_zuko) March 17, 2021

When David Dobrik titles his apology "Let's talk" but then disables the comments pic.twitter.com/qDv0tLmRj5 — Junior Judge Judy (@JudgePerfect) March 17, 2021

Let's analyze David Dobrik's apology, sure hope it doesn't

- begin with a flex

- brag about social media success

- disable ratings

- turn comments off — DJ Scuffed (@ColeMostWanted) March 17, 2021

Fans have also said that the video is too short to be taken very seriously. Fans also noted that David Dobrik made sure that this video was not posted on his main channel so those who aren’t aware wouldn’t become aware.

david dobrik rly uploaded the most insincere 2 minute apology to his LEAST SUBSCRIBED TO platform and thought ✨my work is done✨ huh — chels (@_wwmhd_) March 17, 2021

David Dobrik posted his “apology video” on his Views channel, which gets the least amount of views compared to his other 2 channels.



He’s not sorry. He knows exactly what he’s doing — 🎞 (@movieluv01) March 17, 2021

David Dobrik had the AUDACITY to have a 2 minute “apology” video talking about consent. If it was an “apology” video then why wasn’t Trisha and Seth the number one topic, they are literally TRAUMATIZED by all of the videos that were being made. https://t.co/zK5g1s54df — Nadine (@fendinadine) March 17, 2021

this is how it felt watching david dobrik’s “apology video pic.twitter.com/GcOzo3U6yS — angie (@angiereallyy) March 17, 2021

As a former fan of the Vlog Squad, I wanted David Dobrik to speak on what’s been brought to light (sexual assaults allegations, racism, etc). That 2 minute “apology” on his podcast channel was not it. He glazed over all the issues. Disappointed, but not surprised. pic.twitter.com/q76ngZse64 — Giselle (@stinkfaceglam) March 17, 2021

Me: Do you want to watch David Dobrik’ apology?

Husband: No, I only have 5 minutes before I have to back to work.

Me: It’s 2 minutes and 32 seconds long.

H: What? Of course it is! Let’s watch it. — Mariel Colley (@MarielColley) March 17, 2021

Overall, David Dobrik did not achieve the reaction he sought and has arguably been made even worse because of his video. Although it remains unclear whether or not the accusers will comment on this, it is clear that Dobrik is not in a likable position with his fans right now.

