David Dobrik loses 100,000 subscribers after his "Let's Talk" apology video backfires

David Dobrik lost a whopping number of subscribers after his apology video did not get the reaction he would have hoped for.
In just one day, as of writing this article, David Dobrik has lost at least 100,000 subscribers in around 24 hours since he posted the apology video. It is clear from the release of his apology video yesterday that it is in response to the video itself. It is apparent the apology David Dobrik extended to Seth Francois was not well received.
As a precaution, David Dobrik disabled the comments, even the like/dislike ratio, as if to keep people from thinking poorly of the apology. It is ironic that a video titled, “let’s talk,” does not allow fans to give feedback or comments, and fans noticed that pretty quickly.
By making his video “let’s talk” a one-sided conversation, it is evident that Dobrik has not put his best foot forward. People have let their opinions be known via the unsubscribe button, but it is still early, and the number of subscribers could change significantly by tomorrow.
Related: "I made him make out with an older man": David Dobrik slammed for joking about Seth Francois' sexual assault in leaked audio
Related: The Fall of David Dobrik: How a 2017 kissing prank cost the YouTuber dearly
A firestorm of hate erupted on Twitter at the sight of David Dobrik's video
Although fans couldn't comment on the video, there are other ways for them to express themselves. David Dobrik's support is quickly waning among his audience, because Twitter users have been very open about their opinions. Viewers seem to believe that the apology wasn’t as sincere as it could have been.
Fans have also said that the video is too short to be taken very seriously. Fans also noted that David Dobrik made sure that this video was not posted on his main channel so those who aren’t aware wouldn’t become aware.
Overall, David Dobrik did not achieve the reaction he sought and has arguably been made even worse because of his video. Although it remains unclear whether or not the accusers will comment on this, it is clear that Dobrik is not in a likable position with his fans right now.
Related: "Pathetic": David Dobrik slammed for disabling comments in apology video to Seth Francois