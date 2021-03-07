David Dobrik responds to se*xual assault allegations, text messages from 2017 surface 

YouTuber David Dobrik has been in hot waters since being accused of aiding sexual assault. The allegations were made by former Vlog Squad member Seth Francois, who claimed a violation of his consent for a 2017 prank video in which he kissed fellow squad member Jason Nash.

The prank involved Francois kissing a masked individual. He was under the impression that the individual was model Corrina Kopf. Instead, it turned out to be Nash. Years later, Francois recalled the incident and discussed Dobrik's role in perpetuating this non-consensual act.

Dobrik has not directly responded to these allegations. But he released text messages with Francois and had Scotty Sire respond to the allegations in a video. The internet has not taken kindly to this in-direct response.

Dobrik's reason for not addressing this issue directly could be tied to his invite-only photo-sharing app's launch. The YouTuber probably didn't want to hamper the big moment.

David Dobrik has Scotty Sire respond to allegations of sexual assault

Having someone else respond to allegations against him was probably not the best choice by Dobrik. Sire's video did not clear the air. Instead, it made matters worse.

Dobrik and Sire's plan to combat these allegations has now backfired. Sire is losing subscribers every day because of the video he made defending Dobrik. The internet is livid with Sire for trying to cover up a sexual assault by shaming the victim.

In his video, Sire added snippets of Dobrik seeking the consent of Francois five months before the prank was filmed. But YouTuber Kavos responded to Sire's video by saying that Francois never gave his consent to kiss Nash.

Kavos noted that people have a fickle mind. One is likely to forget any trivial conversation that happened five months ago. Moreover, there is no indication in those snippets that Francois agreed to kiss Nash under the hood. The victim was evidently misled.

The David Dobrik drama stirs a potential hornet's nest

After the news broke, several individuals came forward and accused Dobrik of sexual harassment. The controversy took off when some victims, including a few underage fans, confessed to influencer Trisha Patyas about sexual harassment they experienced from other Vlog Squad members.

WHO COULD’VE SEEN THIS COMING: David Dobrik called out by alleged victim of Vlog Squad in comments of Scotty Sire’s video defending David. This person alleges she was underage when David and the Vlog Squad gave her alcohol and pressured to do stunts on camera. pic.twitter.com/rdjylwPE7m — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) March 5, 2021

WHO COULD’VE SEEN THIS COMING: David Dobrik exposed by Bhad Bhabie aka “Catch Me Outside” girl from Dr. Phil who says “I got my own story about those 2 creepy f*cks and he owe me money.” pic.twitter.com/nnpsDtCTFL — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) March 5, 2021

While the truth is yet to be uncovered, the internet believes that Dobrik could have easily apologized for the incident and moved on. However, his relentless pushback is suspicious and malicious.