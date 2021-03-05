"Such a coward": Trisha Paytas calls out David Dobrik for not taking accountability for his actions

Trisha Paytas says that David Dobrik sent Scotty Sire to try and undermine everyone accusing David.
Scotty Sire recently released a video addressing Seth Francois’ sexual harassment allegations against David Dobrik. In the video, Scotty states that Seth is making things harder for those in the vlog squad, and Scotty claims that Seth is lying about the situation because David has never done anything mean to the Vlog Squad members.
Trisha says that David instructed Scotty Sire to create the video. She added that David wanted Scotty Sire to victim shame Seth and the other Vlog members who have come forward and accused David of harassment in many forms. She states that David needs to come forward himself instead of sending his friends.
Seth was pranked and misled into kissing Jason Nash, according to Seth and a recording from David on his podcast many years ago. David Dobrik has tried to use old text messages that show that Seth said okay with doing more videos like that later.
Trisha echoed fans' sentiments by saying that this does not mean Seth is okay with the original video or that David was in the right about forcing Seth to kiss another man.
Trisha went on to mention other VLog members accusing David of harassment and bullying, like BigNik. She also mentions female fans who stated that they were also sexually harassed by David Dobrik and Jason Nash.
The video continues to return the sentiment that David Dobrik should come forward and address these concerns himself. David has yet to come forward on his own to address the controversy.
David Dobrik is in a world of controversy and hate
David has come under fire for multiple different accusations all at once that seem to agree with one another. It seems that the accusers share similar experiences as they complain about David’s bullying, a ‘toxic’ environment that causes vloggers to become depressed, and sexual assault.
It is hard to say how David Dobrik can deny these accusations because one is backed by a recording of David himself. Even one being legitimate can validate all of the others. David has yet to come forward and give a definitive statement against many of his former vlog members and fans, but if the pressure keeps mounting, he may have to.
