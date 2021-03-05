"Such a coward": Trisha Paytas calls out David Dobrik for not taking accountability for his actions

Trisha Paytas says that David Dobrik sent Scotty Sire to try and undermine everyone accusing David.

Scotty Sire recently released a video addressing Seth Francois’ sexual harassment allegations against David Dobrik. In the video, Scotty states that Seth is making things harder for those in the vlog squad, and Scotty claims that Seth is lying about the situation because David has never done anything mean to the Vlog Squad members.

CLAP BACK: Ethan Klein responds to Scotty Sire defending David Dobrik against allegations of sexual assault made by Seth Francois. Scotty also accused Ethan of making “lies snowball.” Ethan says “its sad that david sent his most liked friend out to victim shame and threaten seth” pic.twitter.com/XtdXMXajCa — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) March 5, 2021

Trisha says that David instructed Scotty Sire to create the video. She added that David wanted Scotty Sire to victim shame Seth and the other Vlog members who have come forward and accused David of harassment in many forms. She states that David needs to come forward himself instead of sending his friends.

Seth literally explained how he had to move out of LA to deal with what David did to him. This is sexual assault that one of the biggest youtubers has literally admitted to and laughed about. People need to be talking about this. #DavidDobrik @DavidDobrik pic.twitter.com/9ayhosdu95 — Lauren (@Laurrren11) February 27, 2021

Seth was pranked and misled into kissing Jason Nash, according to Seth and a recording from David on his podcast many years ago. David Dobrik has tried to use old text messages that show that Seth said okay with doing more videos like that later.

TRISHA PAYTAS GOES ALL THE WAY OFF! She drags David Dobrik , Jason nash , Scotty sire and the whole vlog squad! https://t.co/Od1W4adwer pic.twitter.com/bQHaQGG7Vw — sebastian soto (@SebastianSYT) March 5, 2021

Trisha echoed fans' sentiments by saying that this does not mean Seth is okay with the original video or that David was in the right about forcing Seth to kiss another man.

David dobrik is a coward and will never take accountability for his actions. He got Scotty sire to defend him and even sent those text messages to Scotty but wouldn’t get on video himself and talk about it. They are pathetic human beings and they need to be held accountable. — nicholas🤍 (@nich_ola_s) March 5, 2021

Trisha went on to mention other VLog members accusing David of harassment and bullying, like BigNik. She also mentions female fans who stated that they were also sexually harassed by David Dobrik and Jason Nash.

WHAT A CREEP: David Dobrik describes overhearing Trisha Paytas and Jason Nash have sex while hiding a the bathroom shower waiting to prank them. Trisha said she was unaware David was there as she entered the bathroom. pic.twitter.com/wqwBrX5gMp — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) February 27, 2021

The video continues to return the sentiment that David Dobrik should come forward and address these concerns himself. David has yet to come forward on his own to address the controversy.

David Dobrik is in a world of controversy and hate

David has come under fire for multiple different accusations all at once that seem to agree with one another. It seems that the accusers share similar experiences as they complain about David’s bullying, a ‘toxic’ environment that causes vloggers to become depressed, and sexual assault.

y’all i made it onto a david dobrik hate page pic.twitter.com/b4zU3V7Q6P — vicky c (@victoriachough) March 4, 2021

It is hard to say how David Dobrik can deny these accusations because one is backed by a recording of David himself. Even one being legitimate can validate all of the others. David has yet to come forward and give a definitive statement against many of his former vlog members and fans, but if the pressure keeps mounting, he may have to.

