Lil Nas X's "Satan Shoes" sold out within a minute of launch as fans demand a resale

Lil Nas X's "Satan-themed shoes" have officially sold out within a minute of their highly anticipated launch.

The 21-year-old "Old Town Road" hitmaker recently grabbed headlines after announcing a collaboration with retail brand MSCHF on a customized pair of "Satan Shoes."

MSCHF x Lil Nas X "Satan Shoes" 🏹



👟Nike Air Max '97

🩸Contains 60cc ink and 1 drop of human blood

🗡️666 Pairs, individually numbered

💰$1,018

🗓️March 29th, 2021 pic.twitter.com/XUMA9TKGSX — SAINT (@saint) March 26, 2021

The controversial shoes are adorned with a Pentagram pendant, a message from Luke 10:18 of The Bible, and a drop of human blood on their soles.

Modeled along the lines of the popular Nike Air Max ' 97s, the limited edition shoes were priced at $1,018 and were officially set to release on March 29th at 11 AM EST.

According to Lil Nas X's recent tweets, all 666 pairs have reportedly sold out minutes after officially going live on sale.

they have officially sold out!!!

thank you everybody! 🤍 https://t.co/5Kr1fsOrXS — nope 🏹 (@LilNasX) March 29, 2021

JUST IN: All 666 of Lil Nas X’s limited edition Satan shoes sold out in under a minute pic.twitter.com/PJv00vjaR5 — XXL Magazine (@XXL) March 29, 2021

He also couldn't resist throwing in a dig at his ever expansive body of critics who have been incensed ever since he announced the Satan Shoes.

y’all talked so much shit about these shoes just for them to sell out in literally less than one minute. lmao y’all going out SAD! — nope 🏹 (@LilNasX) March 29, 2021

The unprecedented sale of his Satan-themed shoes ended up inviting a slew of responses from the online community.

Twitter reacts as Lil Nas X's Satan Shoes stock completely sells out within a minute of launch

Lil Nas X has been embroiled in the midst of a major social media storm ever since he released the music video of his fiery new single called "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)."

The provocative lyrics, coupled with suggestive imagery, have led to a barrage of responses across social media. The Rapper has been dominating the Twitter trending charts since.

From infusing the song with a steady dose of symbolism to invoking references of Paradise, Hell, and Satan, Lil Nas X's Montero has left the internet sorely divided. While some have hailed it as an unabashedly queer anthem of triumph, others have labeled it blasphemous.

The polarizing reception seems to have had no effect upon Lil Nas X, who has been trolling his detractors.

From issuing a fake apology to teasing the launch of customized Chick-fil-A shoes, he certainly seems to be reveling in the moment.

Fans reacted to the Satan Shoes selling out with a mixture of disbelief, denial, and humor.

Here are some of the best reactions online:

not even a minute lmao — bee (@BeethovenHomie) March 29, 2021

Bruh what pic.twitter.com/YDmsv2czWG — 𝓚𝓸𝓵𝓮 🟡⚫️ JuJu is 🐐😤 (@KoleyMoley618) March 29, 2021

Can I donate my blood for your shoes? — Mr. GOAT James (@KingJamesStory) March 29, 2021

I ain’t even get to click on it??? pic.twitter.com/wISts2mJ61 — Darrian (@notdarrian) March 29, 2021

BITCH I WANTED A PAIR pic.twitter.com/Upp5iLfzE6 — Drew 🌻🐝 (@SirChefCurrySzn) March 29, 2021

You should drop another 666 pairs that would totally trigger them more. Definitely not asking cuz I missed the drop — jack’s s☭n (@jax_son_left) March 29, 2021

Classic style + cool color + limited supply + high consumer demand + a LOT of controversy which equals free advertisement = a hit! pic.twitter.com/eFNEFKFNeY — Groovy Tony (@ChaosMoogle) March 29, 2021

When your biggest detractors are also your biggest hype squad pic.twitter.com/eoBIbmk4ZZ — codespace 🏳️‍🌈 (@codespace) March 29, 2021

Several of his fans are disappointed, with many demanding a resale.

This will also allow scalpers to run amok on sites like eBay, where Satan Shoes are reportedly being sold at eye-watering prices.

It remains to be seen what's next in store for the "Montero" hitmaker and his fanbase.