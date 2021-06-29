"Y'all hate yourselves so much": Lil Nas X claps back at haters after his BET Awards Kiss goes viral online

Lil Nas X put on a major performance at the BET Awards that ended with him kissing his backup dancer. Apparently, one fan in particular didn't appreciate the display.

At the BET Awards, Lil Nas X performed his hit song Montero (Call Me By Your Name). He also performed an old hit from Michael Jackson called "Remember the Time." For the theme of his performance, Lil Nas X was dressed as a Pharaoh while his backup dancers were subsequent ancient Egyptians. The set as a whole was themed like ancient Egyptians.

His overall performance was a success, but it wasn't commenting on the performance itself that caught the eye of Lil Nas X. To mark the end of the performance, the artist kissed his male backup dancer, who was one of many others in the performance.

Of course, the kiss and the stage couldn't go without at least one bit of outrage from a viewer on Twitter. If anyone is willing to call those Twitter users out, it's Lil Nas X.

Lil Nas X claps back at hater after BET Award show kiss

y’all hate yourselves so much. y’all live your lives trying your best to appease straight ppl. y’all are uncomfortable with what i do because y’all are afraid they will be uncomfortable with you. work on yourselves, i love who i am and whatever i decide to do. get there. https://t.co/oHoYkux98F — nope 🏹 (@LilNasX) June 28, 2021

One Twitter user took to the site to instantly express their outrage at the display from Lil Nas X. The user said "Don't use African culture for s***ts like this!!! Respect our ancestors." Other responses to the performance held the same sentiment, and the artist wasn't willing to let them slide.

"Y’all hate yourselves so much. y’all live your lives trying your best to appease straight ppl. y’all are uncomfortable with what i do because y’all are afraid they will be uncomfortable with you. work on yourselves, i love who i am and whatever i decide to do. get there."

The Montero (Call Me By Your Name) artist was also quick to make a sarcastic comment about homosexuality in African culture. He highlighted that it did exist to some extent.

wearing traditional male clothing and using lebron memes will not help you make straight friends bro give it up https://t.co/P8S8ZozuHi — nope 🏹 (@LilNasX) June 28, 2021

Many other artists were quick to praise the performance by Lil Nas X. The comments about the kiss and the songs were far more positive than any of the negativity that the artist posted on his Twitter.

The whole event lines up with Pride month, which was the same time period that Lil Nas X himself came out in 2019. Ever since then, Lil Nas X has progressively become more of an icon in the community and has been outspoken on the subject.

Edited by Ashish Yadav