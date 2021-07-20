Did Lil Nas X get arrested? Fans react as rapper shares prison ID card after mocking Nike “Satan Shoes” lawsuit in song teaser 

Lil Nas X has finally released the teaser of his much-awaited upcoming single “Industry Baby”. Interestingly, the rapper created a parody of the Nike lawsuit over his “Satan Shoes” as the theme of his teaser video.

The teaser comes days after Lil Nas X posted a series of hilarious TikTok videos mocking the lawsuit. The videos led fans to speculate that the singer was set to appear in court on Monday. Instead, the rapper launched a teaser of his new song on the same day.

In one of the TikTok videos, Lil Nas X is seen grooving to the beats of “Industry Baby” while crying. The caption of the video states:

“When you have court on Monday over the Satan Shoes and might go to jail but your label tells you to keep making TikToks.”

In a follow-up video, the musician further poked fun at the lawsuit by practicing his court appearance by mouthing an audio from Nicki Minaj saying “Hold on, hold on, hold on”. The clip was posted alongside the caption:

"Me in court on Monday when they ask why I put blood in the shoes."

However, the TikTok videos have now turned out to be a marketing tool for his new single “Industry Baby”. Lil Nas X went on to share a prison ID card on Twitter to promote the theme of his song.

Lil Nas X “Industry Baby” teaser video and Nike lawsuit explained

The “Industry Baby” teaser video has been filmed in a courtroom setting with each character played by Lil Nas X himself. The teaser sheds light on a recent lawsuit filed by Nike against the rapper and American art collective and retail company MSCHF.

Earlier this year, Nike issued a copyright infringement lawsuit against Lil Nas X’s “Satan Shoes” collection for trademarking the iconic “swoosh” logo. The results of the hearing came out in Nike’s favor banning the singer from further sales and distribution of the footwear.

The 22-year-old was left upset with the court’s decision, claiming that it threatened “freedom of expression”. Due to the lawsuit, the “Old Town Road” singer also failed to conduct a giveaway of the 666th pair of shoes for fans.

However, Lil Nas X has successfully used his creative expression to highlight the lawsuit in his new video titled “Industry Baby (Prelude)”. The teaser opens in the form of the “Satan Shoes” court hearing that rapidly shifts the focus from the actual case towards the rapper’s sexuality.

The rapper satirizes the court trial in his video with the prosecutor asking:

"Let me rephrase the question: Do your momma know you gay?"

As the singer responds with a “yes”, a juror in the court is seen saying:

"Lock him up, throw away the key."

The teaser video comes to an end with the judge sentencing the “Sun Goes Down” crooner with five years in jail:

“Lil Nas X, I sentence you to five years in Montero State Prison.”

The final statement in the clip refers to the rapper’s chart-topping number “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)”. The music video is reportedly considered to be the inspiration behind his “Satan Shoes”.

“Montero” is also Lil Nas X’s middle name and the probable title of his next album.

Internet reacts to Lil Nas X’s new song and hilarious promotional strategy

Besides being one of the most popular contemporary musicians, Lil Nas X is also loved by fans around the world for his cheeky sense of humor.

The rapper received support from his fans during the ongoing Nike vs. Lil Nas X trial. The same fans also flooded social media with their reactions after his humorous TikTok videos on the issue last week.

The latest “Industry Baby” teaser took the internet by storm. Netizens flocked to Twitter to share their opinions on the video:

Lil Nas X’s marketing is genius. — ArJay ✨ (@arjaythefifth) July 19, 2021

i thought saweetie was the content queen but lil nas x has entered the chat. — Jo (@jawmss) July 19, 2021

Lil Nas X every time he turns controversy into dollars. #FreeLilNasX pic.twitter.com/vEmHcqzBu2 — Harm Charm🌈 (@ablackmccreary) July 20, 2021

Lil Nas X is a marketing genius — Mutinda🌕 (@brianmutinda_) July 19, 2021

KANYE is producing the new Lil Nas X song????? this is gonna be fantastic I love this lil homosexual so much idc idc — Thom 🦾 (@CommedesHimbos) July 19, 2021

The way @LilNasX promotes his music is actually genius. I deadass thought this man was going to court LMFAO — Rez 🌺 (@_billyperez_) July 19, 2021

No cause Lil Nas X's announcement for Industry Baby looks so good

👁👄👁 — Jazzie (@Jazziejazz05) July 19, 2021

lil nas x too good at promo bro i dont even listen to him or really hiphop in general and he got me hyped for this drop — Matt (@Febrezelord) July 19, 2021

@LilNasX JUST MADE THE BEST PROMO/TEASER I’VE EVER SEEN, for “Industry Baby”, MY GAWD THIS GUY ROCKS FOR SURE, what a storyline he has created. Cannot wait for July 23rd #FreeLilNasX 🤘🏽 pic.twitter.com/K9p0uPUAO0 — F Λ R I D (@faridduhh) July 19, 2021

This guy is like a marketing genius. I’m in awe 🤩😍👌🏽❤️ #lilnasX https://t.co/756xen3zRB — June James 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@JuneArcadia) July 20, 2021

#FreeLilNasX keep inspiring the Generations now and Forever @LilNasX 💎 — The Resident 🦅 (@TheResident__) July 19, 2021

wait so is lil nas x in court for real or is this just the most genius publicity stunt I’ve ever seen — dr. michaela 🎺 (@schwyhart) July 19, 2021

only @LilNasX could use a life changing experience to drop a song 😭 — Bee 🏹💜《FREELILNASX》 (@beelovesnas) July 19, 2021

The “Industry Baby” music video has been produced by Kanye West and Take A Daytrip and features Jack Harlow. The official video is slated to be released on Friday, July 23rd, 2021. Meanwhile, it remains to be seen if Nike will respond to the video in the days to come.

