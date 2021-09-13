Who is Amanda Kloots? A look at "Dancing with the Stars" contestants' tragic past 

The Dancing with the Stars season 30 will have many non-dancers as participants, but Amanda Kloots is surely not one of them.

The American TV personality is a professional dancer, a Broadway performer and a fitness instructor. She is also a co-host of the daytime talk show, The Talk.

Last July, the celebrity lost her husband, Broadway star and musician Nick Cordero, who died after around three months of battle with COVID-19.

Talking about honoring him with her performances, the upcoming contestant of Dancing with the Stars expressed her desire to dance to Nick’s song, Live Your Life, and said, “It’s gonna be hard” and “emotional.”

“I want that moment. I know he'll be with me on the dance floor every single time... I know it'll be tough, but in a weird way, I kind of really look forward to that moment where I get to dance to his music.”

After a year of losing Nick, Amanda is dating again

During Nick’s battle with coronavirus, the 41-year-old had to have his leg amputated and put on a ventilator. As Amanda Kloots stood with him, the couple couldn’t win the battle.

After losing him, the Dancing with the Stars participant is now trying to move on and thus has begun dating again.

Although she has met both of her husbands at work, she has never apparently gone out and dated anyone.

"I've never actually had to date. I just started dating again and it is so crazy to be dating for the first time at 39 years old. And it's quite terrifying and really out of your element, and it's just hard. It is hard.”

Nick and Amanda tied the knot in 2017 and soon became parents to a son.

Amanda Kloots net worth reflects her successful career

In her early days as a stage performer, Amanda has been a part of several Broadway shows, such as Follies, Good Vibrations, Bullets Over Broadway and Young Frankenstein.

During Bullets Over Broadway, she met Nick.

Since his demise in 2020, Amanda has recently returned to the entertainment world and launched her fitness brand. She later joined the show, The Talk, and will now be seen on Dancing with the Stars.

With her hard work, Amanda is said to have a net worth of $1 million.

The Dancing with the Stars contestant was previously married to David Larsen

During the time of her first Broadway production, Good Vibrations, Amanda met her first husband, David Larsen (a stage actor).

The duo was married for seven years before calling it quits. In 2020, David tied the knots to his girlfriend, Emilee Dupré.

Meanwhile, Amanda is focused on her upcoming journey on Dancing with the Stars. Although she is a talented dancer, Amanda Kloots thinks that her experience gives her no advantage on the show as other participants are prepping hard.

The Dancing with the Stars season 30 ensemble also includes Olympian Suni Lee, Melanie C, Jimmie Allen, Olivia Jade, Christine Chiu, Martin Love, Kenya Moore and Matt James.

Dancing with the Stars Season 30 will premiere on September 20 on ABC with a 2-hour episode starting at 8.00 PM Eastern Time (ET). For more information, check local listings.

