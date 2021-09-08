Dancing with the Stars: Disappointed fans say "cannot find one star" in Season 30 cast

The Dancing with the Stars Season 30 ensemble has been announced, and fans cannot keep calm. The list is exhaustive and unique. In a first, the showrunners have paired a same-gender couple - JoJo Siwa and Olympian Suni Lee.

Joining the A-list lineup is Melanie C of Spice Girls and country singer Jimmie Allen. Bling Empire's Christine Chiu has also been roped in for the show's landmark season. Clearly, it's a diverse cast. One would think it would be a reason to celebrate, but fans are miffed instead.

Dancing with the Stars fans miffed after showrunners cast "unknown" faces

Fans took to the Dancing with the Stars' Facebook page to complain that there weren't enough stars on the roster.

"I only know 3 of these stars. Who are the rest?"

"I’m guessing they’re running out of more well known seasoned stars that are willing to be associated with the show."

"Show should change it’s name to “Dancing with the people most of us have never heard of."

"When #DWTS says they released their star lineup and can’t find one star. This show went Woke and now it is a joke. Kenya Moore? Jojo Siwa? Dancing with the Unknowns."

Tyra Banks' return to DWTS leaves Twitter furious

What was to be an exciting moment quickly turned disappointing for the fans when they saw Banks resuming hosting duties. The distaste is real, with some even vowing not to watch the show.

It all began with the supermodel-TV star's Dancing with the Stars mix-up, where she announced the wrong bottom two.

During the live broadcast, she mentioned that there was an error and the team was looking into it:

"There’s been an error. I’m looking right now, and we have three couples. So we need to clarify this for one second. The bottom two couples are Anne and Keo and Monica and Val. Please come back. Please have Monica come back. … There’s been an error in our control room, but we’re making it happen."

Dancing with the Stars will also see Melora Hardin, Olivia Jade, Matt James, Amanda Kloots, Martin Kove, Mike “The Miz” Mizanin, Kenya Moore, Cody Rigsby, Brian Austin Green and Iman Shumpert put their best foot forward, quite literally.

Dancing with the Stars will premiere on ABC on September 20 at 8:00 PM Eastern Time (ET). For more information, check local listings.

