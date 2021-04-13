Tyra Banks' slammed over 'women of colour should wear more makeup' remark as old ANTM clip goes viral

Tyra Banks seems to be no stranger when it comes to criticism and controversy, the 47-year-old was the executive producer and a judge on the now-canceled show, America's Next Top Model.

The show itself had been running for well over a decade, until it was finally canceled after 24 season and a whopping 315 episodes, however, the show didn't close on a happy note as fans began calling out Tyra Banks for her active role in what can best be described as "bad mentorship".

Say more about this. Which choices were off? What was off about them? Mere acknowledgement and genuine apology are not the same thing — Nabiha Ali (@nabstacks) May 9, 2020

In a Tweet last year, Tyra Banks addressed the issue and agreed with the fact that the show indeed had a few insensitivities and bad choices. Despite taking to Twitter to quench the flames and apologize for her past mistakes, Tyra Banks was again called out by scores of netizens and even past fans. Here's what a few of them had to say.

I think she’s a narcissist. They don’t reflect on what they’ve done & don’t care about hurting people. — 1st Daughter Ashley Byedon (@asshhdoll) April 12, 2021

Comments about weight, teeth, skin, forcing the girls into blackface — MG (@TheVivVillain) May 9, 2020

And that same girl disrespected Japanese food infront of a Japanese Director on ANTM. pic.twitter.com/NO5946t0Cj — wijaya (@bronde8) May 13, 2020

The entire matter was resolved in 2020, and soon it eventually died down. Fast forward to 2021, and the emergence of a few old clips, have once again sent netizens into a tizzy.

Tyra Banks said what?

Following the entire fiasco that took place last year, when scores of users had called out Tyra Banks for her involvement in some genuinely concerning issues over the years while judging at America's Next Top Model; another recent skeleton from the closet has popped up on social media.

In a video posted by a user, Tyra Banks can be heard asking the model to wear more makeup, following a photo shoot. She says, "You have to put on more makeup. As a woman of color, our skin reflects the light."

Some how, some way, Tyra keeps ducking and dodging the backlash she rightfully deserves from ANTM. I can’t wait until someone really lets her have it smfh — mai (@maimaiapplepie) April 12, 2021

While this statement may have been said with a positive undertone, owing to her past actions and comments on the show, Netizens began calling her out on social media once more.

Why was this allowed to air wtf Tyra banks is going to straight hell pic.twitter.com/xtiWl3srKJ — Aisonycé📍 (@OladapoAisha) May 5, 2020

Nah how did Tyra get away with this LOL pic.twitter.com/XrguUvgWFh — Tanya Compas FRSA (@TanyaCompas) May 2, 2020

However, the past actions and comments are only the surface of the problem at hand. Many fans of the show, are now asking as to how the show was actually let to air for so long without any real repercussions.

There really wasn’t much constructive criticism, it was just making fun of the poor girls, then getting mad when the girls tried to defend themselves. — lauren (@LaurenEJordan) April 13, 2021

Tyra Banks established the archetype of reality competition hosting - you can see her in the erratic ditziness of Heidi Klum, or the 'call me mother' combination of psychological warfare combined with therapeutic cooing preferred by RuPaul. — Ash Sarkar (@AyoCaesar) April 8, 2021

She's vile, and saying that sucks bc I looked up to her so much when I was younger. I thought she was genuinely rooting for these women, that she wanted them to be amazing. All she did was perpetuate the very same bullying that she was supposedly against in that industry. — Just Stay Home (@_RefiloeM_) April 12, 2021

According to Netizens, Tyra Banks herself was just another victim of the vicious cycle of the fashion industry and was now passing on the hurt and pain down the line.

That exactly what I was thinking. She must’ve been through it because she’s clearly passing on the trauma. — 🦁Eberz♌️ (@EbonyAShakur) April 12, 2021