Tyra Banks' slammed over 'women of colour should wear more makeup' remark as old ANTM clip goes viral

Tyra Banks seems to be no stranger when it comes to criticism and controversy, the 47-year-old was the executive producer and a judge on the now-canceled show, America's Next Top Model.
The show itself had been running for well over a decade, until it was finally canceled after 24 season and a whopping 315 episodes, however, the show didn't close on a happy note as fans began calling out Tyra Banks for her active role in what can best be described as "bad mentorship".
In a Tweet last year, Tyra Banks addressed the issue and agreed with the fact that the show indeed had a few insensitivities and bad choices. Despite taking to Twitter to quench the flames and apologize for her past mistakes, Tyra Banks was again called out by scores of netizens and even past fans. Here's what a few of them had to say.
The entire matter was resolved in 2020, and soon it eventually died down. Fast forward to 2021, and the emergence of a few old clips, have once again sent netizens into a tizzy.
Tyra Banks said what?
Following the entire fiasco that took place last year, when scores of users had called out Tyra Banks for her involvement in some genuinely concerning issues over the years while judging at America's Next Top Model; another recent skeleton from the closet has popped up on social media.
In a video posted by a user, Tyra Banks can be heard asking the model to wear more makeup, following a photo shoot. She says, "You have to put on more makeup. As a woman of color, our skin reflects the light."
While this statement may have been said with a positive undertone, owing to her past actions and comments on the show, Netizens began calling her out on social media once more.
However, the past actions and comments are only the surface of the problem at hand. Many fans of the show, are now asking as to how the show was actually let to air for so long without any real repercussions.
According to Netizens, Tyra Banks herself was just another victim of the vicious cycle of the fashion industry and was now passing on the hurt and pain down the line.