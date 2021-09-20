Who is Cody Rigsby's boyfriend? 'DWTS' star's relationship explored

Cody Rigsby is prepping to set the stage on fire as one of the celebrity contestants of Dancing with the Stars Season 30. The 34-year-old is known as one of the best fitness instructors at Peloton in America.

Popular among celebrities, he already has a strong fan base, judging by his 899K followers on Instagram, and thus, shows the potential to be an audience favorite on DWTS. Cody Rigsby’s social media is filled with his lavish and fun lifestyle, including several pictures with his partner.

Who is Cody Rigsby dating?

Cody Rigsby is dating Andrés Alfaro, who is also a fitness instructor like the Dancing with the Stars contestant. Alfaro is part of Barry’s Bootcamp and has worked at several Barry’s locations, including New York, San Francisco, and Dallas.

Hailing from San Francisco, Cody Rigsby’s handsome boyfriend is currently residing in New York, where he is living his dream of being a fitness trainer.

Cody Rigsby and Andrés Alfaro's relationship explored

Andrés Alfaro and Cody Rigsby began their relationship in 2018, and it has been three years since them being together and going strong. Their bond can be seen in numerous Instagram photos featuring them in love.

However, Rigsby has just started talking about his dating life. Speaking about the same, he said:

"I’ve been a little guarded, but I’ve recently opened up because so much of what we do (at Peloton) is storytelling and being vulnerable.”

The lovebirds call themselves 'opinionated'

According to Alfaro’s profile on Barry’s website, he described his teaching style — driven and challenging with fierce results. While his guilty pleasure is sleeping, Alfaro, who goes by He/Him/She pronouns, called himself “an opinionated queen with a playful sass.”

Cody Rigsby goes with the same adjective as his Instagram profile reads: “Opinionated Homosexual.”

The Dancing with the Stars participant’s profile further describes Rigsby as a “mindful athlete” who prefers He/Him pronouns while addressing him.

Meanwhile, Rigsby is super excited to be a part of the upcoming reality show. As a former professional dancer, Cody Rigsby is going to be a tough competitor this season.

He recently posted a picture of himself wearing a DWTS robe.

Apart from Cody Rigsby, Dancing with the Stars Season 30 also has celebrity contestants, including Matt James, Iman Shumpert, Melora Hardin, Kenya Moore, Martin Love, Olivia Jade, Amanda Kloots, Suni Lee, Melanie C, Jimmie Allen, and Christine Chiu.

The show will premiere on September 20 on ABC at 8.00 pm (ET). For more information, check local listings.

