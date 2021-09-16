Who is Iman Shumpert? All about "DWTS" contestant's NBA career, wife and kids

Iman Shumpert is a popular NBA player who will be seen as a contestant on ABC’s Dancing with the Stars Season 30.

The 30-year-old basketball player gained popularity when he was drafted with the 17th overall pick in the 2011 NBA Draft by New York, where he bagged All-Rookie First Team honors following his debut season. With 79 career post-season games to his credit with the Knicks, Rockets and Cavaliers, Iman Shumpert has also won an NBA Championship (2016) with Cleveland.

He has also played for the Sacramento Kings and the Houston Rockets and recently returned to the Brooklyn Nets, where Shumpert played one game before being waived.

As he rules the basketball world, the athlete is now set to show his flexibility on Dancing with the Stars.

Who is Iman Shumpert’s celebrity wife?

While Iman Shumpert is a sports celebrity, his wife is the famous singer, actress, and model Teyana Taylor. This year, she became the first black woman to be named Maxim’s Sexiest Woman Alive.

The power couple tied the knot in 2016 and have two children, Iman Taylor Shumpert Jr., and Rue Rose Shumpert. Interestingly, both of their daughters have their own Instagram handles.

Taylor and Shumpert have worked together as well. They hosted a VH1 reality show titled Teyana & Iman, which didn’t continue after one series. Now, reports claim that the duo will appear on a new E! show, We Got Love Iman & Teyana.

Teyana’s reaction to Iman Shumpert’s DWTS announcement

When the NBA player announced about him joining Dancing with the Stars, his wife Teyana couldn’t control her laughter.

"She laughed but it quickly turned into her competitive spirit to say I better win."

Meanwhile, Iman Shumpert is prepping hard for his upcoming performances. Speaking about the rehearsals, he said:

“Rehearsals are going good. I think that having the partner that I have is making it really easy. She’s fun and I think she does a really good job of understanding where my comfort zone is and doing a lot of the choreography that I'm able to look good rather than look like I don't know what I'm doing out there."

Apart from Iman Shumpert, other celebrities who are eyeing the Mirror-Ball trophy include Matt James, Melora Hardin, Kenya Moore, Amanda Kloots, Suni Lee, Melanie C, Jimmie Allen, Martin Love, Olivia Jade, and Christine Chiu.

Dancing with the Stars Season 30 is set to premiere on September 20 on ABC at 8.00 pm (ET). For more information, check local listings.

