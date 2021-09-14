What is Matt James' net worth? A look at "Dancing with the Stars" contestant's glamorous life

The Bachelor's leading man Matt James is set to win hearts in the upcoming show, Dancing with the Stars season 30.

Matt, a banker and an athlete, has been leading a successful life in the professional world and thus, is worth several hundred thousand dollars.

In the entertainment industry, he grabbed attention when ABC chose a man of color for the first time as this year's Bachelor.

Since then, his bank balance has seemed to be rising.

Currently, his net worth is $250,000, including his The Bachelor's salary (around $100,000). And the graph will increase with his participation in Dancing with the Stars.

What is the Dancing with the Stars contestant's job?

Before Matt became a celebrity, he was a part of a commercial real estate company, CBRE Group, in New York City. Earlier, the Dancing with the Stars participant worked at PNC Bank in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Apart from being a banker and a broker, the 28-year-old heartthrob is also a founder of ABC Food Tours. This non-profit organization aims to educate underprivileged children about food and restaurants.

Matt James has even played in the NFL for a brief period, and lives with Tyler Cameron in a luxurious Manhattan apartment.

The Dancing with the Stars participant lives with his best friend and The Bachelorette season 15 runner-up Tyler Cameron. The duo became friends when Matt was studying at Wake Forest University in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

Now, they are roommates staying in a ritzy Manhattan apartment.

Apparently, their bachelor pad with a beautiful river view at One Manhattan Square includes two bedrooms and two bathrooms. And it is worth around $1.96 million, which can be rented for $8000 per month.

An indoor saltwater pool, a fitness center, basketball court, a tranquility garden, and a theater space are among the property's luxuries.

Dancing with the Stars contestant finds love on The Bachelor

During his time on The Bachelor, Matt James fell in "love" with Rachael Kirkconnell. However, their relationship has seen several break-ups and patch-ups to date.

He first confessed his feelings for her on the show, and when later he was asked about using the word "love," Matt said:

"Having not been part of The Bachelorette before I was the Bachelor, I didn't know the rules and regulations of how to use that word. And so, whenever I felt something, I said it. And I only said things that I meant and felt. So, if that got tossed around a few times, it's because I felt it. And if it doesn't, then that means that connection hadn't gotten to that point yet."

Meanwhile, the former football player is working on his dancing skills for the Dancing with the Stars' upcoming season. Other celebrities like Kenya Moore, Amanda Kloots, Suni Lee, Melanie C, Jimmie Allen, Martin Love, Olivia Jade, and Christine Chiu will also be there.

Also Read

Dancing with the Stars Season 30 will premiere on September 20 on ABC with a 2-hour episode starting at 8.00 pm Eastern Time (ET). For more information, check local listings.

Edited by Ravi Iyer