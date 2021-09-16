How old is Melora Hardin? 'Dancing with the Stars' contestant's early life and career explored

Actor Melora Hardin is set to participate in Dancing with the Stars season 30. She turned 54 this June, according to IMDB, and certainly inspired women in their fifties to tap their feet with confidence whenever they want.

Melora Hardin is an industry veteran best known for her role as Jan Levinson in The Office (2005). She recently starred as Jacqueline Carlyle in The Bold Type.

With more than 100 projects to her credit since the late 1970s, Hardin has held a strong place in the cinema and TV industry over the years. Given her illustrious career, she is estimated to be worth $4 million.

Melora Hardin’s early life and career

Raised in a family of actors, Melora Hardin was born with talent. Since her college days in New York, she has been in front of the camera. Hardin has appeared in numerous projects, from Dirty Dancing to The Bold Type, but Steve Carell-starrer The Office helped her rise to fame.

Melora Hardin is married to actor Gildart Jackson and is the mother of two daughters.

Will Hardin recreate her dance moves from The Office?

One of the most legendary episodes of The Office season 4 was Dinner Party, where Hardin showed some weird dance moves, making Jim (John Krasinski) feel super awkward. This particular scene became iconic. Melora Hardin now plans to recreate those steps on Dancing with the Stars.

Melora Hardin is a trained dancer

Although she made Jim uncomfortable with dance steps in the fictional show, Melora Hardin is an accomplished dancer. In fact, she is a trained ballerina. Apparently, she wanted to pursue dancing as a career before getting serious about acting.

Hardin’s dancing talent will surely come in handy on the upcoming reality show. She praised her co-contestants in a press event and called her partner “patient” and “warm.”

Speaking further about Dancing with the Stars, Melora Hardin, who is simultaneously directing and starring in her documentary, said:

“I have been working on a documentary for the last four years, so I am in the documentary and I directed it. So I feel like may be something about the Dancing with the Stars gonna help people see Melora, because in the documentary I am Melora. I am not one of my characters, I think most people know me as my characters. And you know it’s a very different thing when you are genuinely being you.”

Hardin will compete against celebrities like Kenya Moore, Amanda Kloots, Suni Lee, Melanie C, Jimmie Allen, Martin Love, Olivia Jade, and Christine Chiu on the dance reality show.

Dancing with the Stars Season 30 will premiere on September 20 on ABC with a 2-hour episode starting at 8.00 pm Eastern Time (ET). For more information, check local listings.

