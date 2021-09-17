What is Christine Chiu's net worth? "DWTS" contestant's multi-million dollar empire explored

Christine Chiu, best known for producing and starring in the 2021 Netflix hit reality show Bling Empire, will be seen as a participant in Dancing with the Stars Season 30. The multi-millionaire celebrity loves to spend on expensive art and fashion, which is something her OTT series has shown.

Christine Chiu not only uses her bank balance for luxury, but also for charity. She is a known philanthropist who holds a significant position on the board committees of several charities.

The reality television personality also co-owns the Beverly Hills Plastic Surgery and the Regenerative Medicine Aesthetic Institute. She reportedly donates 50% of every net dollar that the plastic surgery center earns to the community.

With a successful career on and off screen, Chiu has an estimated net worth of $80 million. She and her husband Gabriel Chiu have invested millions to own several homes in Malibu and Bel-Air.

Who is Christine Chiu’s husband?

Gabriel Chiu, the Dancing with the Stars contestant’s husband, is a board-certified plastic surgeon to many celebrities. Apparently, he is the 24th direct descendant of the Song Dynasty, which makes Christine Chiu and their son Gabriel III (aka Baby G) next in line to the throne, if Chinese royalties and dynasties were still relevant in today’s time.

According to Christine Chiu, many speculated that she married Gabriel for the fortune, but this was certainly not the case. Gabriel was reportedly her first employee and they met at work.

“Dr. Chiu was my very first employee. We've been partners ever since. My husband and I were taught to really work hard — not necessarily for the dollar, but for personal satisfaction.”

Christine Chiu was offered The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Before Bling Empire, the millionaire was offered a role in a popular reality show, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. But Chiu denied the offer.

She said:

“At the same time, my dog was very ill, and we had a family member pass. It was a very somber time for my family, so I wanted to give them the respect and time for mourning. I also didn’t think it was fair for Housewives to not have 200% of me coming into the season. I’m grateful they gracefully let me back out of that.”

Meanwhile, Chiu is excited to participate in DWTS

Dancing with the Stars will be Christine Chiu’s second reality show, in which she will be seen showcasing her dancing talent and competing for the Mirror-Ball trophy. Reacting to her participation in DWTS, she wrote on Instagram:

“Let’s get this dance party started! 💃🏻⭐️🎉 Suuuuppper excited to be shakin’ it on #dwts Season 30 ❤️❤️❤️ Thank you @dancingabc for making my little girl and big girl dreams come true!”

Also Read

Christine Chiu will share the platform with other celebrity contestants, including Kenya Moore, Melora Hardin, Amanda Kloots, Suni Lee, Melanie C, Jimmie Allen, Martin Love, Olivia Jade, Matt James and Iman Shumpert on the dance reality show.

Dancing with the Stars Season 30 will premiere on September 20 on the ABC network at 8 pm (ET).

Edited by Ashish Yadav