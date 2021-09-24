Where to watch Celebrity Wheel of Fortune? Release date, host, cast, and all about the ABC show

The second season of Celebrity Wheel of Fortune is just around the corner, ready to welcome a bunch of new celebrity guests. They will appear on the show to spin the wheel and solve word puzzles to win up to a million dollars, which will be donated to a charity chosen by the celebrities.

The official synopsis of Celebrity Wheel of Fortune reads:

“Celebrities guess hidden phrases by guessing letters one at a time and win money or prizes, as determined by a spin of the wheel, for each correct consonant they guess.”

When and where to watch the show?

Celebrity Wheel of Fortune Season 2 premieres on Sunday, September 26, at 8 pm (ET). The reality show will be streamed on local ABC channels or one can even go to the network's website to watch it live.

Viewers can also opt for other streaming services, such as FuboTV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV NOW and YouTube TV. For those who miss the episodes on Sunday, they will be available on Hulu the next day.

Pat Sajak and Vanna White return to host Celebrity Wheel of Fortune

The upcoming season will see the original hosts of Celebrity Wheel of Fortune, Vanna White and Pat Sajak, return to their duties. The duo has also hosted the iconic game show Wheel of Fortune (For the uninitiated, Celebrity Wheel of Fortune is a spin-off of Emmy-winning show Wheel of Fortune).

Speaking about the changes between the two series, White said:

"There really hasn't been that much of a change other than my wardrobe over the years. The show is basically the same, you solve the puzzle, but this time you win a lot more money.”

Celebrity Wheel of Fortune Season 2 contestants

Also Read

As earlier explained, Celebrity Wheel of Fortune is about a game played by celebrities, so this year too, the show has a star-studded lineup of guests/contestants. Jason Alexander, Michael Mizanin and Cheryl Burke will reportedly appear in the show's premiere episode.

The regular season will see the following celebrity contestants play the Celebrity Wheel of Fortune: Tatyana Ali, Anthony Anderson, Brooke Burns, Lacey Chabert, Tituss Burgess, Mario Cantone, Joey Fatone, Melissa Joan Hart, Vivica A. Fox, Jeff Garlin, Laverne Cox, Marcia Cross, Anthony Michael Hall, Tara Lipinski, Loni Love, Von Miller, Wanya Morris, Johnny Weir, Jason Mraz, Haley Joel Osment, Donny Osmond, James Pickens Jr., John Michael Higgins, Vanilla Ice, Caroline Rhea, Michelle Trachtenberg, Nia Vardalos, Tori Spelling, Shawn Stockman, Curtis Stone, Jodie Sweetin, Raven-Symoné, Andy Richter, Amber Riley, Karl-Anthony Towns and Ali Wentworth.

Edited by Prem Deshpande