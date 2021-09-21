Who is Cheryl Burke’s husband? Inside ‘DWTS’ pro’s on-off relationship 

Cheryl Burke has been a professional dance performer and partner to celebrity contestants for 24 seasons on Dancing with the Stars. She is now returning to duty again for the 30th season, and her partner’s name will be revealed on the show’s premiere.

Having had a successful career, the 37-year-old, who won the Mirrorball trophy twice, is currently in a happy place in her personal life. Cheryl Burke is married to her long-time beau Matthew Lawrence and plans to start a family after the pandemic scare wears off completely. She said:

“We’re just waiting to see what happens because I think we were going to move, we were going to start that next journey, but everything’s a little bit on pause right now. When this starts to clear out, I think we’ll have a better view or understanding.”

Who is Matthew Lawrence?

Cheryl Burke’s husband Matthew Lawrence is an American actor who is known to play Jack Hunter in the 1993 movie Boy Meets World. He has also appeared opposite Robin Williams in Mrs. Doubtfire (1993) and recently featured in Lifetime’s thriller flick, My Husband’s Secret Brother.

While Matthew never participated on DWTS as a contestant, his brother and actor Joey Lawrence was a contestant on season 3. Apparently, that was when Cheryl Burke, who was one of the DWTS pros, and Matthew met for the first time.

Cheryl Burke's on-off relationship with Matthew

Cheryl and Matthew started dating in 2007, but things didn’t work out at that time, as they broke up a year later. Then, after 10 years, the two rekindled their romance. In May 2018, Matthew popped the question and exactly a year later, the lovebirds tied the knot.

After being in an on-off relationship since 2007, Cheryl Burke and Matthew Lawrence are now happily married.

Speaking about her husband, Cheryl Burke said:

“Looking back, I honestly think that the first relationship I ever had that did not fit this abusive pattern was when my now-husband Matt and I dated the first time around back in 2007. I honestly think at the time when we first dated, I didn’t clearly love myself enough to think that I deserved to be with someone who was actually nice to me.”

Meanwhile, Cheryl is ready to rock the DWTS stage with her soon-to-be-revealed celebrity partner. Hosted by Tyra Banks, the reality show will be judged by Len Goodman, Derek Hough, Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli.

Dancing with the Stars Season 30 premieres on ABC on Monday, September 20 at 8 pm (ET).

