5 Emmy Awards 2021 red carpet looks that stole the show

The Emmy Awards 2021 took place last night. As usual, there were winners and losers and some surprises. But the Emmy red carpet was something else entirely. Featuring tons of Hollywood A-listers dressed up in beautiful dresses, the event was breathtaking.

The primetime Emmy awards were organized virtually last year, keeping in mind the Covid-19 pandemic concerns. But Television’s biggest returned with a bang this year. The preceding red carpet, too, was one for the ages. All the attendees turned up dressed elegantly, but still, some were just on another level.

Take a look at five of the best looks from the Emmy Awards 2021 red carpet

5) Elizabeth Olsen

While she may have lost out on her best actress award, Elizabeth Olsen wowed everyone with her looks. The WandaVision actress walked the red carpet in a stunning white gown. Olsen was styled by her sisters Mary-Kate and Ashely Olsen’s luxury label, The Row.

4) Kerry Washington

The Scandal actress turned up at this year’s Emmy’s wearing an elegant silver gown courtesy of Etro. She paired her outfit with jewelry from De Beers and custom shoes from Stuart Weitzman. Washington also paid a touching tribute to recently departed Michael K. Williams.

3) Cynthia Erivo

The Outsider actress Cynthia Erivo dazzled in a custom-made white Louis Vuitton gown. Paired with a thin waist belt and blue-green and white feathers at the bottom, Erivo looked gorgeous.

2) Yara Shahidi

The Black-ish actress and activist Yara Shahidi showed up on the Emmy red carpet sporting a leaf green Dior Haute Couture gown with an off-the-shoulder neckline. She further topped her attire with a $1 million Cartier emerald necklace.

1) Anya Taylor Joy

The highlight of the event was Hollywood rising star Anya Taylor-Joy. While she failed to win for her Netflix chess drama, The Queen’s Gambit, Taylor-Joy amazed everyone with her glamorous dress. She wore a custom pale yellow Dior couture gown paired with a golden train. Paul Burgo styled Taylor-Joy's dress.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar