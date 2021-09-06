Who is Anya Taylor-Joy dating? From Malcolm McRae to Matt Smith, a look at actress' love life

At the Venice Film Festival on September 4, Anya Taylor-Joy sparked dating rumors with her Last Night in Soho co-star, Matt Smith. The two were snapped cozying up to each other during the boat ride en-route to the festival's venue.

Anya Taylor-Joy's film, Last Night in Soho (directed by Edgar Wright), received a standing ovation for five minutes at the Venice Film Festival. Anya portrays the character Sandy in the film, while Matt Smith plays Jack.

However, the former seemingly dismissed the gossip linking her to Smith, as the 25-year old was spotted engaging in PDA with her rumored partner Malcolm McRae on their Venice hotel balcony.

The actor will be seen next in Robert Eggers' The Northman and is also a part of the star-studded cast of the untitled David O. Russell film.

Who is Anya Taylor-Joy dating? A brief timeline of her relationship history

Malcolm McRae

Anya Taylor-Joy and Malcolm McRae in NYC (Image via TheImageDirect.com)

As mentioned before, currently, Anya Taylor-Joy is in a relationship with 27-year old musician and singer Malcolm McRae. He is associated with his rock band/duo, "More," where he has partnered with Kane Ritchotte (formerly of Portugal The Man). They are currently signed with Warner Records.

Malcolm McRae and Anya Taylor-Joy were first spotted together in New York in May 2021, when the actress was there to host NBC's Saturday Night Live. They were photographed by the paparazzi while engaging in PDA.

In an April interview with Elle, Anya mentioned having a "partner," suggesting that the pair met in 2020 or earlier in 2021.

Ben Seed

Ben Seeds and Anya Taylor-Joy in London (Image via Zed Jameson/ Blackgrid)

Before McRae, Anya Taylor-Joy was linked with photographer Ben Seed. In May 2020, the former pair were spotted walking in London. According to Daily Mail, a source confirmed earlier in 2020 that the former couple was together. However, it is unclear when they split.

Eoin Macken

From 2017 until presumably 2019, Anya Taylor-Joy dated The Night Shift star Eoin Macken. She confirmed their relationship in July 2017 after posting a picture of herself with Eoin.

The pair were embracing each other in the snap, with Anya captioning it,

"Boy + Girl- NYC."

In a 2018 interview with the Guardian, the actress mentioned that she likes being private about her personal life:

"There's a beauty in being anonymous, there's a reason why we're actors, we're playing other people, so I think the idea of someone being interested in me, I'm quite a private person, is a bit daunting, but I try not to think about it."

However, there have been instances where the Miami native has shared glimpses of her personal life on social media and in public.

