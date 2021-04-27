House of the Dragon: Twitter erupts as Game of Thrones prequel is officially in production

HBO announced on Twitter that House of the Dragon is officially in production, and the prequel series to Game of Thrones will arrive sometime in 2022.

The news broke with a picture of the cast while they were in a socially distanced table read. Each of them was at their own separate desks in a circle as they read what was potentially the House of the Dragon script.

Fire will reign 🔥#HouseoftheDragon is officially in production. Follow @HouseofDragon for all updates. pic.twitter.com/lc3dhIcm5u — 🔥 Game of Thrones 🔥 (@GameOfThrones) April 26, 2021

In follow-up tweets, House of the Dragon Twitter posted photos and roles of the cast that would be headlining the new series. The cast includes Emma D'Arcy as Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen, Paddy Considine as King Viserys Targaryen, Olivia Cooke as Alicent Hightower, and Matt Smith as Daemon Targaryen.

Other cast features include Steve Toussaint as Corlys Velaryon, Eve Best as Rhaenys Velaryon, Rhys Ifan as Otto Hightower, Sonoya Mizuno as Mysaria, and Fabien Frankel as Ser Criston Cole.

Twitter reactions to House of the Dragon and the synopsis for the story

OMFG! Dragons are coming! 🔥 — Portal House of the Dragon Brasil (@PortalHOTD) April 26, 2021

House of the Dragon is a prequel to the Game of Thrones series. The Novel series is titled A Song of Ice and Fire. Fire & Blood is the series in which the new show will be based on, and of course, it's also written by George R. R. Martin.

The Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon is has a budget of 15 mil per episode, this is about to be insane — Patrón Papi (@Dopemanbeaner) April 22, 2021

House Of The Dragon gonna be everything we wanted GoT to be.



Bookmark this. — OG Slim  (@Jody_McFly) April 26, 2021

The story of House of the Dragon will take place 300 years before any of the events in Game of Thrones. Viewers may recognize some names that are mentioned on the screen due to the history of the show, but none of the characters should be making a return from Game of Thrones. Instead, viewers will watch the story of House Targaryen and how they came to power.

trying to not get excited about House of the Dragon but the part of my nerd brain devoted to ASOIAF lore is rebooting pic.twitter.com/EoXOgaIMpA — nat + hiatus (@ashesforfoxes) April 26, 2021

I desperately need some House of the Dragon crumbs. https://t.co/cMULveUkKY — Ω meg Ω (@wondermeg_) April 26, 2021

House of The Dragon has began filming and I cannot contain myself ...next year we eating good. — Kiama. (@1kiama) April 26, 2021

There was certainly a mix of reactions on Twitter when it came to House of the Dragon. For many fans, the prequel series is yet another show to watch that may feature some incredible effects or writing from HBO. But for other fans, it's hard to forget about the blunder that happened with Season 8 of Game of Thrones.

Season 8 remake would've been better — ً (@nomura115) April 26, 2021

we don’t want house of the dragon we want a season 8 remake — 👉🏻👈🏻 (@king0fkingsz) April 26, 2021

I swear to GOD if house of the dragon breaks my heart like Game of Thrones did — gummy shark doing crimes (@__hAshBrown__) April 26, 2021

someone called firefighter🤣 pic.twitter.com/vrhgNRIG93 — A m a r . a l n a s s e r🇸🇦 (@dracula617) April 26, 2021

Not much is known other than the cast and the synopsis of House of the Dragon. One great news for most fans and potential viewers is who will be running the series. Rather than the original Game of Thrones show runners, House of the Dragon will have Ryan Condel and Miguel Sapochnik.