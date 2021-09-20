How to watch DWTS Season 30 premiere? Network, airtime, dances, and more about the ABC show

Dancing with the Stars (DWTS) Season 30 is all set to entertain its viewers with mind-blowing performances by new celebrities. This time, the live audience also returns to the show to cheer and vote for their favorite contestants.

The ABC network will air DWTS where fans can watch participants compete to win the coveted Mirrorball Trophy. Hosted by Tyra Banks, the reality show will be judged by Len Goodman, Derek Hough, Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli.

When and where is DWTS going to air?

The DWTS Season 30 premiere will air at 8 pm (ET) on Monday, September 20 on local ABC channels. One can also watch it live on ABC.com or try the ABC apps with a cable provider login.

Dancing with the Stars will also be available on live TV streaming services, including fuboTV, AT&T TV, Hulu + Live TV and YouTube TV. Viewers can catch it on Hulu the following day.

Contestants and dance partners

DWTS creators have covered everything from sports to entertainment to rope in 15 celebrities as this season's contestants. Audiences will be treated to singers and performers like Melanie C, Jimmie Allen and JoJo Siwa, and athletes such as Suni Lee, Mike “the Miz” Mizanin, Iman Shumpert and fitness instructor Cody Rigsby.

The show has other contestants, including film and TV personalities such as Brian Austin Green, Melora Hardin, Christine Chiu, Martin Kove, Matt James, Amanda Kloots and Kenya Moore and social media influencer Olivia Jade.

To accompany these famous personalities, the dance partners of DWTS Season 30 include Brandon Armstrong, Alan Bersten, Lindsay Arnold, Sharna Burgess, Witney Carson, Cheryl Burke, and Artem Chigvintsev. Also featuring will be Sasha Farber, Val Chmerkovskiy, Jenna Johnson, Daniella Karagach, Gleb Savchenko, Pasha Pashkov, Britt Stewart and Emma Slater.

Dance styles at Dancing with the Stars premiere

Celebrities will set the stage on fire on DWTS premiere day with different forms of dancing. Here's the list of dance styles and their performers:

Tango

Amanda Kloots (“Dance Again” by Jennifer Lopez, Pit Bull)

Jimmie Allen (“The Way I Are” by Timbaland feat. Keri Hilson, D.O.E.)

Cody Rigsby (“Physical” by Dua Lipa)

Christine Chiu (“Glamorous” by Fergie, Ludacris)

Melora Hardin (“Simply Irresistible” by Robert Palmer)

Cha-cha

Melanie C (“Wannabe” by Spice Girls)

Matt James (“Give It to Me Baby” by Rick James)

The Miz (“Butter” by BTS)

Foxtrot

Kenya Moore (“Kiss Me More” by Doja Cat feat. SZA)

Brian Austin Green (“Skate” by Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic)

Jive

Suni Lee (“Stay” by The Kid LAROI, Justin Bieber)

Iman Shumpert (“Hey Ya!” by Outkast)

Other dance styles

Olivia Jade: salsa (“Juice” by Lizzo)

Martin Kove: paso doble (“You’re the Best” by Joe “Bean” Esposito)

JoJo Siwa: quickstep (“Are You Gonna Be My Girl?” by Jet)

Also Read

Special premiere vote

There will be no eliminations in the first week but fans can vote for the premiere via abc.com and SMS. The votes will be combined with the judges’ first-week scores, and as per the results, the DWTS eliminations will be conducted next week. Voting will close on Tuesday, September 21 at 5 am (ET).

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee