Where to watch 74th Tony Awards online? Air time, nominees, and all about the award show

The 74th Tony Awards will be hosted this weekend at the Winter Garden in New York. The nominees were announced in October 2020. Due to COVID-19, the celebration has been postponed repeatedly. Nonetheless, the date has now been confirmed.

The show's timeline will be divided into two halves. Six-time Tony winner Audra McDonald will host the main event. The next two hours, which includes the Tony Awards Present: Broadway's Back! concert will be hosted by Tony and Grammy-winning singer/actor Leslie Odom Jr.

When and where to watch 74th Tony Awards?

The first half of the 74th annual Tony Awards will include the majority of winner announcements. It will stream on Paramount+ at 7:00 pm (ET) on Sunday, September 26.

The next two hours will be broadcast on CBS, where the concert will be streamed, starting at 9:00 pm (ET). It will feature performances by Tony nominees from the category of Best Musical.

The award show can also be viewed on the network's website. Several live TV streaming services such as FuboTV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, and YouTube TV will be carrying the broadcast.

The main event can be streamed through the Paramount+ app. It is available on iOS for iPhone and iPad, Android phones and tablets, and smart TVs like Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and Roku.

74th Tony Awards key nominations

Since the pandemic halted the Broadway season, the nominations have been pulled from only 18 eligible productions, including musicals and plays. The categories are Best Musical, Best Play, Best Revival of a Play, Best Book of a Musical, Best Leading Actors/Actresses in a Play and Musical, Best Director for a Play and a Musical, and many more.

The highest nod for Best Musical has been bagged by Jagged Little Pill, inspired by music from Alanis Morissette's catalog.

The next in line is Moulin Rouge! The Musical with 14 nominations, while Tina: The Tina Turner Musical and Slave Play got 12 nods each.

Andrew Burnap for The Inheritance and Jake Gyllenhaal for Sea Wall/A Life will compete for the Best Leading Actor in a Play. In contrast, Aaron Tveit is the sole nominee for Best Leading Actor in a Musical.

Joaquina Kalukango for Slave Play has been nominated for Best Leading Actress in a Play. Kathryn Gallagher bagged a nomination for Best Featured Actress in a Musical for Jagged Little Pill.

