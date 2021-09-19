Where to watch "Survivor" Season 41 online? Release date, host, cast and all you need to know about the CBS show

Survivor is the most anticipated show on CBS and is all set to premiere its new season. This time, the competition will take place on the islands of Fiji.

The network recently announced the release date of the reality show. Survivor will kickstart with a two-hour premiere episode on Wednesday, September 22 at 8 pm (ET) on CBS.

Last season celebrated the 20th anniversary of the show and it had pit 20 Survivor alums against each other. However, the upcoming season’s format is back to basics, meaning contestants will be a group of strangers.

The official synopsis of Survivor reads:

“A reality show where a group of contestants are stranded in a remote location with little more than the clothes on their back. The lone survivor of this contest takes home a million dollars.”

Jeff Probst returns as Survivor host

The four-time Emmy Awards winner, Jeff Probst, will take charge as the host of Survivor Season 41. To add a new element to the reality show, Probst will involve viewers inside the action this time. He will reportedly unveil new twists and challenges to fans before letting the contestants know.

And “Game within the Game” will also be conducted for the fans who will have to spot puzzles within the episodes and solve it.

Speaking about the participants of this season, Probst said:

“SURVIVOR 41 features a really likable group of savvy SURVIVOR players, and they are in for the most intense, most difficult and most dangerous season we've ever done.”

Who are the 18 contestants?

CBS has revealed the names of all 18 castaways who will be competing this fall. Belonging from various different professions and lifestyles, the contestants have the potential to strive in this game.

Ex-NFL player Danny McCray, neurosurgeon David Voce, communications manager Erika Casupanan, college student Liana Wallace, research scientist Evvie Jagoda and pastor Shantel Smith are a few interesting people from different worlds who will have to stay together and fight to survive the game.

Other Survivor Season 41 contestants include Brad Reese, Eric Abraham, Jairus Robinson, Naseer Muttalif, Sydney Segal, Tiffany Seel, Xander Hastings, Sara Wilson, Ricard Foye, Genie Chen, Heather Aldret, and Deshawn Radden. They will be divided into three tribes/groups on the show.

Fans can’t wait to watch Survivor Season 41

SURVIVOR @survivorcbs Grab your torches!🔥 We know you've been waiting and we're here to deliver. Here's your first look at #Survivor Season 41!🙌 Grab your torches!🔥 We know you've been waiting and we're here to deliver. Here's your first look at #Survivor Season 41!🙌 https://t.co/esEiBCA6IO

Since the makers announced the release date and shared the promo video on social media, fans have been extremely excited and eager to watch the new season. Some have been following Survivor from the beginning and still believe in the show. While a few are even planning to take time off from work on September 22 to watch the premiere.

Take a look at fans’ reactions here:

