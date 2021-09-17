'Survivor' Season 41 full cast list: Meet ex-NFL player Danny McCray, neurosurgeon David Voce, and others from CBS show

CBS series Survivor is back with season 41. This time, the Emmy-winning series is going back to basics with its format. This means the show will probably not have any stated theme or subtitles.

Survivor featured 20 legendary previous season winners who returned to compete once again. But now, presenter Jeff Probst wants to shake things up and go back to the basics.

Survivor Season 41 will require contestants to rely on each other to survive challenges while voting each other out. Speaking about the upcoming show, Probst said:

“For right now, where Survivor needs to go is with fresh faces, fresh voices, players who are of the moment, players who can let us watch them and learn.”

Ex-NFL player Danny McCray is on Survivor

McCray (33) is set to bring his competitive, optimistic and charismatic personality to the show. McCray is an athlete and also has an MBA. This means that he will be seen as the de facto strong-man and strategy planner on Survivor.

McCray draws inspiration from Survivor alum Ben "Boom" Driebergen and would like to face challenges like him.

David Voce is a neurosurgeon

Chicago native David Voce is a passionate and determined contestant on Survivor Season 41. While he portrays a confidant exterior, the 35-year-old also comes with emotional baggage. Voce plans to follow the ambitions of previous participants such as Russell Hantz, Todd Herzog, and Natalie Anderson.

Speaking about the show, Voce said:

“I will be the sole Survivor because I possess an ideal balance of charm, wit, athleticism and grit. Neurosurgery training has prepared me to push myself physically and emotionally beyond what is normal.”

Erika Casupanan is determined to win Survivor

Describing herself as fun and fearless, Erika Casupanan is a Communications Manager. She will be seen competing aggressively with her co-contestants to be the sole survivor of the season.

The 32-year-old promises to bring her A-game to the reality show where she hopes to play like Survivor alum Brenda on the outside and Todd underneath.

“Brenda is physically strong, socially aware and not afraid to show her teeth. Todd is my all-time favorite player. I can channel his ability to influence others.”

Liana Wallace is 20-years-old

This season of Survivor will feature a college student, Liana Wallace, from Washington, DC. The loving, adventurous, and optimistic individual is confident about facing more experienced participants.

According to Wallace, she can be the winner of Survivor because women of color are undervalued and overlooked most of the time. But she comes in with a point to prove.

In addition to these contestants, Survivor Season 4 will also feature 14 more participants, including Brad Reese, Eric Abraham, Evvie Jagoda, Jairus Robinson, Naseer Muttalif, Shantel Smith, Sydney Segal, Tiffany Seel, Xander Hastings, Sara Wilson, Ricard Foye, Genie Chen, Heather Aldret, and Deshawn Radden.

The new season premieres on CBS at 8:00 pm (ET) on September 22.

