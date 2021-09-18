Who is Evvie Jagoda? “Survivor” contestant broke up with a guy for showing off pronouncing Budapest correctly

Survivor Season 41 is around the corner, and fans have already picked sides. While all the contestants have the potential to win the title of sole survivor, Evvie Jagoda is winning hearts with her strong personality and goofy smile.

The 28-year-old Ph.D. is an aspiring scientist, and according to her Instagram post, she wishes to find a partner on Survivor to “go far within the game.”

Meanwhile, this season’s format is returning to the basics, which requires a group of strangers to rely on each other and survive tough challenges on the game while voting each other out.

Will Jagoda be able to survive? Only time will tell.

About Evvie Jagoda

Hailing from Westchester, New York, Evvie Jagoda is one of the contestants on Survivor Season 41. On the network’s website, she describes herself as an enthusiastic, extroverted, and intelligent person.

Jagoda recently completed her Ph.D. from Harvard University and got a job as a Research Scientist.

About her dating life, Jagoda has been in a relationship with her girlfriend Carmel for the past four years, and both of them prefer the They/She pronouns.

The Survivor contestant recently took to her Instagram to speak about her gender identity. She wrote:

“Hi friends!!! I just wanted to share that over the past few months I’ve been thinking more about my gender identity and realized that I’m genderqueer/non-binary! How fun is that! :) For now they or she pronouns both feel good. Will keep you updated as the journey continues :) #YAY”

Survivor contestant’s interesting breakup story

Before her gender identity discovery, Evvie Jagoda used to date men. Speaking about her pet peeves, the Survivor participant mentioned that she cannot handle “machismo and mansplainers.”

Jagoda further revealed that she once broke up with a guy just because he was showing off correctly pronouncing Budapest.

“Back when I dated men, I once broke up with a guy because we were on a trip to Budapest, and he kept pronouncing it ‘Budah-pesht’ to prove how smart and worldly he was, and it was the biggest turnoff. I broke up with him literally 30 minutes after we got back from the trip.”

Which Survivor alum inspired Jagoda?

Jagoda wants to play Survivor like Natalie Tenerelli from Season 22. She would like to be the person who seems agreeable and doesn’t have any strategy for the game and befriend the front-man, but then takes charge at the right moment.

Believing that she can win Survivor, Jagoda said:

“I’m extremely smart and strategic and know the game very well and will constantly be thinking about how to put myself in the best position to win. But I’m also so silly and goofy and physically small and clumsy that I think people will really underestimate me and not target me. I’ve got an infectious smile and personality that will help me make great bonds with people.”

Time will tell whether her magic will work or not. The new season of this Emmy-winning series premieres on CBS at 8:00 pm (ET) on September 22.

