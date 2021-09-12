MTV Video Music Awards 2021: Where to live stream, performer's list and all you need to know about the awards show

The MTV Video Music Awards are coming back this year to honor the best music videos. The show will be held at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, on September 12.

The awards ceremony will be streamed live. Since September 12 marks the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, MTV has collaborated with the 9/11 Day nonprofit on events that promote awareness and action to pay tribute to the victims.

The 2021 #VMAs are tomorrow! Ahead of the show, test your knowledge of VMA history with our 20-question quiz. https://t.co/UVT825KGsS — billboard (@billboard) September 11, 2021

MTV Video Music Awards will mark the appearance of popular Hollywood celebrities along with the best performances.

Live stream details, host, performer’s list, and everything else to know about MTV Video Music Awards 2021

Maluma performing at MTV Video Music Awards 2020. (Image via Getty Images)

The event will be hosted by singer and rapper Doja Cat. The 24-year-old confirmed the news through Twitter on August 2021. Apart from that, she has been nominated for five awards this year, including the video of the year award.

Popular singer Camila Cabello and her partner Shawn Mendes will be performing on stage. The public will also witness performances by Doja Cat, Kacey Musgraves, Justin Bieber, Lorde, Machine Gun Kelly and more.

The major attraction at this year's MTV Video Music Awards will be Ed Sheeran, who will be performing his new single, Shivers. He will be joining a great set of artists, including Olivia Rodrigo, Travis Barker, Alicia Keys, Polo G, Jack Harlow, Shawn Mendes, and more.

The nomination list includes well-known names like Lil Nas X, Rodrigo, Justin Bieber, the Foo Fighters, Machine Gun Kelly, and Mendes. MTV Video Music Awards will also be attended by Miley Cyrus, Bruno Mars, Ariana Grande, Taylor Swift, Lady Gaga and so on.

The winning artists will be awarded a new Moonperson statue designed by Kehinde Wiley. Previously, the statue had an astronaut on the moon and was termed as “moonman”.

Those planning to live stream the show can watch it on MTV on September 12 at 8 p.m. The show will also be available for streaming on the MTV app and website, as well as Paramount+.

MTV Video Music Awards mostly take place before the end of the summer. It has also been broadcast on MTV’s sister networks since 2014, and this was done to increase the ratings of the show.

Edited by Nikhil Vinod