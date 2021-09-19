How to watch Emmy Awards 2021 online? Air time, hosts, nominees list and all about the mega-event

After last week's 2021 Creative Arts Emmy, the primetime and daytime Emmys are all set to be hosted on Sunday (September 19). The two categories of Emmy awards are meant to recognize excellence in different fields of the production of reality, variety, documentary, animation, comedy, drama, limited series, and movies.
The ceremony will be held outside the Microsoft Theater campus in Los Angeles. After last year's socially distanced event amidst the pandemic, Emmy 2021 will be taking place in person. This is why Apple TV Plus' The Morning Show star Jennifer Aniston is skipping the 2021 Emmy Awards.
Aniston revealed to Jimmy Kimmel,
"No, I will not be going. I think Ben Winston, our producer and director, [who's] incredible, who put the whole thing together [will go]."
When will the 2021 Emmy Awards be broadcast? How to watch the Emmys online?
USA:
In the United States, the 2021 Emmy Awards will be broadcasted live on CBS on Sunday (September 19) at 8 PM ET (5 PM PT). The red-carpet event and pre-show will be live on E! at 4:30 PM ET (1:30 PM PT) until the Emmy awards ceremony begins at 8 PM ET.
Streaming:
The live event can be streamed on Paramount Plus (Premium), Hulu (With Live TV), YouTube TV, FuboTV, and DirecTV Stream. It should be noted that E! 's red carpet coverage is also available on FuboTV.
Canada:
CTV has received the rights to broadcast the Emmy Awards live at the same time. It will be live at 8 PM ET (5 PM PT) on Sunday.
Streaming:
The ceremony will also be available to stream on CTV's mobile app and website (CTV.ca).
United Kingdom:
Unlike Canada, the UK will receive a later broadcast of the event. On September 20 (Monday), Sky TV will broadcast the delayed event at the 2021 Emmy Awards at 10:50 PM BST.
Streaming:
The event is also expected to be available to stream on Sky's Now TV platform.