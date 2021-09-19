×
How to watch Emmy Awards 2021 online? Air time, hosts, nominees list and all about the mega-event

73rd Emmy Awards (2021) (Image via Television Academy and CBS)

Abhirup Sengupta
ANALYST
Modified Sep 19, 2021 11:34 AM IST
Feature

After last week's 2021 Creative Arts Emmy, the primetime and daytime Emmys are all set to be hosted on Sunday (September 19). The two categories of Emmy awards are meant to recognize excellence in different fields of the production of reality, variety, documentary, animation, comedy, drama, limited series, and movies.

The ceremony will be held outside the Microsoft Theater campus in Los Angeles. After last year's socially distanced event amidst the pandemic, Emmy 2021 will be taking place in person. This is why Apple TV Plus' The Morning Show star Jennifer Aniston is skipping the 2021 Emmy Awards.

Aniston revealed to Jimmy Kimmel,

"No, I will not be going. I think Ben Winston, our producer and director, [who's] incredible, who put the whole thing together [will go]."

When will the 2021 Emmy Awards be broadcast? How to watch the Emmys online?

USA:

In the United States, the 2021 Emmy Awards will be broadcasted live on CBS on Sunday (September 19) at 8 PM ET (5 PM PT). The red-carpet event and pre-show will be live on E! at 4:30 PM ET (1:30 PM PT) until the Emmy awards ceremony begins at 8 PM ET.

Streaming:

The live event can be streamed on Paramount Plus (Premium), Hulu (With Live TV), YouTube TV, FuboTV, and DirecTV Stream. It should be noted that E! 's red carpet coverage is also available on FuboTV.

Canada:

CTV has received the rights to broadcast the Emmy Awards live at the same time. It will be live at 8 PM ET (5 PM PT) on Sunday.

Streaming:

The ceremony will also be available to stream on CTV's mobile app and website (CTV.ca).

United Kingdom:

Unlike Canada, the UK will receive a later broadcast of the event. On September 20 (Monday), Sky TV will broadcast the delayed event at the 2021 Emmy Awards at 10:50 PM BST.

Streaming:

The event is also expected to be available to stream on Sky's Now TV platform.

Who will host the 2021 Emmy Awards?

Special Delivery ✉️🤩

Congratulations to this years #Emmys host…@CedEntertainer!🏆

Join us on September 19th as the @TelevisionAcad proudly presents the 73rd Annual Emmy® Awards on CBS. https://t.co/sTq8YmmrQN

In July, CBS and the Television Academy announced that the 73rd Annual Emmy Awards would be hosted by actor Cedric the Entertainer (aka Cedric Antonio Kyles).

Emmy Awards 2021 top nominees:

Best Drama Series

Amazon Prime Video’s The Boys 

Netflix’s Bridgerton

Netflix’s The Crown

Hulu’s The Handmaid's Tale

HBO’s Lovecraft Country

Disney Plus’  The Mandalorian

FX’s Pose

NBC’s This Is Us


Lead Actor in a Drama Series



Sterling K. Brown for This Is Us

Jonathan Majors for Lovecraft Country

Josh O'Conner for The Crown

Regé-Jean Page for Bridgerton

Billy Porter for Pose

Matthew Rhys for Perry Mason


Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Uzo Aduba for In Treatment

Olivia Colman for The Crown

Emma Corrin for The Crown

Elisabeth Moss for The Handmaid's Tale

Mj Rodriguez for Pose

Jurnee Smollett for Lovecraft Country


Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Tobias Menzies for The Crown

O-T Fagbenle for The Handmaid's Tale

Max Minghella for The Handmaid's Tale

Bradley Whitford for The Handmaid's Tale

Michael K. Williams for Lovecraft Country

Giancarlo Esposito for The Mandalorian

John Lithgow for Perry Mason

Chris Sullivan for This Is Us


Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Gillian Anderson for The Crown

Helena Bonham Carter for The Crown

Emerald Fennell for The Crown

Madeline Brewer for The Handmaid's Tale

Ann Dowd for The Handmaid's Tale

Yvonne Strahovski for The Handmaid's Tale

Samira Wiley for The Handmaid's Tale

Aunjanue Ellis for Lovecraft Country

Best Comedy Series

ABC’s Black-ish

Netflix’s Cobra Kai

Netflix’s Emily in Paris

HBO Max’s Hacks

HBO Max’s The Flight Attendant

Netflix’s The Kominsky Method

Hulu’s Pen15

Apple TV Plus’ Ted Lasso


Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson for black-ish

Michael Douglas for The Kominsky Method

William H. Macy for Shameless

Jason Sudeikis for Ted Lasso

Kenan Thompson for Kenan


Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Aidy Bryant for Shrill

Kaley Cuoco for The Flight Attendant

Allison Janney for Mom

Tracee Ellis Ross for Black-ish

Jean Smart for Hacks


Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Carl Clemons-Hopkins for Hacks

Paul Reiser for The Kominsky Method

Kenan Thompson for Saturday Night Live

Bowen Yang for Saturday Night Live

Brett Goldstein for Ted Lesso

Brendan Hunt for Ted Lesso

Nick Mohammed for Ted Lesso

Jeremy Swift for Ted Lesso


Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Rosie Perez for The Flight Attendant

Hannah Einbinder for Hacks

Aidy Bryant for Saturday Night Live

Kate McKinnon for Saturday Night Live

Cecily Strong for Saturday Night Live

Juno Temple for Ted Lesso

Hannah Waddingham for Ted Lasso

Best Limited Series/Anthology/Movie

I May Destroy You (HBO)

Mare of Easttown (HBO)

The Queen's Gambit (Netflix)

The Underground Railroad (Amazon Prime Video)

WandaVision (Disney+)


Lead Actress in a Limited Series/Anthology/Movie

Michaela Coel for I May Destroy You

Cynthia Erivo for Genius: Aretha

Elizabeth Olsen for WandaVision

Anya Taylor-Joy for The Queen's Gambit

Kate Winslet for Mare of Easttown


Lead Actor in a Limited Series/Anthology/Movie

Paul Bettany for WandaVision

Hugh Grant for The Undoing

Ewan McGregor for Halston

Lin-Manuel Miranda for Hamilton

Leslie Odom Jr. for Hamilton


Supporting Actress in a Limited Series/Anthology/Movie

Renée Elise Goldsberry for Hamilton

Phillipa Soo for Hamilton

Julianne Nicholson for Mare Of Easttown

Jean Smart for Mare of Easttown

Moses Ingram for The Queen's Gambit

Kathryn Hahn for WandaVision


Supporting Actor in a Limited/Anthology/Movie

Daveed Digg for Hamilton

Jonathan Groff for Hamilton

Anthony Ramos for Hamilton

Paapa Essiedu for I May Destroy You

Evan Peters for Mare of Easttown

Brodie-Sangster for The Queen's Gambit

Here’s the full list of Nominations for 2021 Emmy Awards.

Edited by Aditya Singh
