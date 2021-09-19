How to watch Emmy Awards 2021 online? Air time, hosts, nominees list and all about the mega-event

After last week's 2021 Creative Arts Emmy, the primetime and daytime Emmys are all set to be hosted on Sunday (September 19). The two categories of Emmy awards are meant to recognize excellence in different fields of the production of reality, variety, documentary, animation, comedy, drama, limited series, and movies.

The ceremony will be held outside the Microsoft Theater campus in Los Angeles. After last year's socially distanced event amidst the pandemic, Emmy 2021 will be taking place in person. This is why Apple TV Plus' The Morning Show star Jennifer Aniston is skipping the 2021 Emmy Awards.

Aniston revealed to Jimmy Kimmel,

"No, I will not be going. I think Ben Winston, our producer and director, [who's] incredible, who put the whole thing together [will go]."

When will the 2021 Emmy Awards be broadcast? How to watch the Emmys online?

USA:

In the United States, the 2021 Emmy Awards will be broadcasted live on CBS on Sunday (September 19) at 8 PM ET (5 PM PT). The red-carpet event and pre-show will be live on E! at 4:30 PM ET (1:30 PM PT) until the Emmy awards ceremony begins at 8 PM ET.

Streaming:

The live event can be streamed on Paramount Plus (Premium), Hulu (With Live TV), YouTube TV, FuboTV, and DirecTV Stream. It should be noted that E! 's red carpet coverage is also available on FuboTV.

Canada:

CTV has received the rights to broadcast the Emmy Awards live at the same time. It will be live at 8 PM ET (5 PM PT) on Sunday.

Streaming:

The ceremony will also be available to stream on CTV's mobile app and website (CTV.ca).

United Kingdom:

Unlike Canada, the UK will receive a later broadcast of the event. On September 20 (Monday), Sky TV will broadcast the delayed event at the 2021 Emmy Awards at 10:50 PM BST.

Streaming:

The event is also expected to be available to stream on Sky's Now TV platform.

Who will host the 2021 Emmy Awards?

In July, CBS and the Television Academy announced that the 73rd Annual Emmy Awards would be hosted by actor Cedric the Entertainer (aka Cedric Antonio Kyles).

Emmy Awards 2021 top nominees:

Best Drama Series Amazon Prime Video’s The Boys Netflix’s Bridgerton Netflix’s The Crown Hulu’s The Handmaid's Tale HBO’s Lovecraft Country Disney Plus’ The Mandalorian FX’s Pose NBC’s This Is Us

Lead Actor in a Drama Series Lead Actor in a Drama Series Sterling K. Brown for This Is Us Jonathan Majors for Lovecraft Country Josh O'Conner for The Crown Regé-Jean Page for Bridgerton Billy Porter for Pose Matthew Rhys for Perry Mason

Lead Actress in a Drama Series Uzo Aduba for In Treatment Olivia Colman for The Crown Emma Corrin for The Crown Elisabeth Moss for The Handmaid's Tale Mj Rodriguez for Pose Jurnee Smollett for Lovecraft Country

Supporting Actor in a Drama Series Tobias Menzies for The Crown O-T Fagbenle for The Handmaid's Tale Max Minghella for The Handmaid's Tale Bradley Whitford for The Handmaid's Tale Michael K. Williams for Lovecraft Country Giancarlo Esposito for The Mandalorian John Lithgow for Perry Mason Chris Sullivan for This Is Us

Supporting Actress in a Drama Series Gillian Anderson for The Crown Helena Bonham Carter for The Crown Emerald Fennell for The Crown Madeline Brewer for The Handmaid's Tale Ann Dowd for The Handmaid's Tale Yvonne Strahovski for The Handmaid's Tale Samira Wiley for The Handmaid's Tale Aunjanue Ellis for Lovecraft Country

Best Comedy Series ABC’s Black-ish Netflix’s Cobra Kai Netflix’s Emily in Paris HBO Max’s Hacks HBO Max’s The Flight Attendant Netflix’s The Kominsky Method Hulu’s Pen15 Apple TV Plus’ Ted Lasso

Lead Actor in a Comedy Series Anthony Anderson for black-ish Michael Douglas for The Kominsky Method William H. Macy for Shameless Jason Sudeikis for Ted Lasso Kenan Thompson for Kenan

Lead Actress in a Comedy Series Aidy Bryant for Shrill Kaley Cuoco for The Flight Attendant Allison Janney for Mom Tracee Ellis Ross for Black-ish Jean Smart for Hacks

Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series Carl Clemons-Hopkins for Hacks Paul Reiser for The Kominsky Method Kenan Thompson for Saturday Night Live Bowen Yang for Saturday Night Live Brett Goldstein for Ted Lesso Brendan Hunt for Ted Lesso Nick Mohammed for Ted Lesso Jeremy Swift for Ted Lesso

Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series Rosie Perez for The Flight Attendant Hannah Einbinder for Hacks Aidy Bryant for Saturday Night Live Kate McKinnon for Saturday Night Live Cecily Strong for Saturday Night Live Juno Temple for Ted Lesso Hannah Waddingham for Ted Lasso

Best Limited Series/Anthology/Movie I May Destroy You (HBO) Mare of Easttown (HBO) The Queen's Gambit (Netflix) The Underground Railroad (Amazon Prime Video) WandaVision (Disney+)

Lead Actress in a Limited Series/Anthology/Movie Michaela Coel for I May Destroy You Cynthia Erivo for Genius: Aretha Elizabeth Olsen for WandaVision Anya Taylor-Joy for The Queen's Gambit Kate Winslet for Mare of Easttown

Lead Actor in a Limited Series/Anthology/Movie Paul Bettany for WandaVision Hugh Grant for The Undoing Ewan McGregor for Halston Lin-Manuel Miranda for Hamilton Leslie Odom Jr. for Hamilton

Supporting Actress in a Limited Series/Anthology/Movie Renée Elise Goldsberry for Hamilton Phillipa Soo for Hamilton Julianne Nicholson for Mare Of Easttown Jean Smart for Mare of Easttown Moses Ingram for The Queen's Gambit Kathryn Hahn for WandaVision

Supporting Actor in a Limited/Anthology/Movie Daveed Digg for Hamilton Jonathan Groff for Hamilton Anthony Ramos for Hamilton Paapa Essiedu for I May Destroy You Evan Peters for Mare of Easttown Brodie-Sangster for The Queen's Gambit

Here’s the full list of Nominations for 2021 Emmy Awards.

