Who designed Seth Rogen's Emmy Awards 2021 outfit? Actor's orange suit sparks hilarious memes 

Seth Rogen managed to do more than just turn heads in his orange suit. The actor stirred up conversations online after he mocked the Emmy Awards committee for organizing the event indoors.

"Good to be here at the Emmy Awards," Rogen apparently said, adding that there were "too many" people in the "little room."

He continued:

"What are we doing? They said this was outdoors — it’s not! They lied to us."

Who designed Seth Rogen's Emmy's suit?

The Neighbors actor paired his Brioni jacket with a pair of brown pants and a pink tie, Insider reported. Not much else is known about his look for the night. Watch this space for more updates.

Meanwhile, fans have gone into overdrive trying to dissect the man's look for the mega-event.

Fans trolled Seth Rogen, said he looked like a "pumpkin spice latte"

Rogen drew flak for his bright orange suit. It saw him being compared to a host of cartoon characters:

Random Snake Facts @random_snakes From his attire to his mispronunciation of award winner Hannah Waddingham, actor Seth Rogen is getting snaked TF out again. He's right about it being too crowded, though. It's probably unwise to gather in large groups. However, I'm still gonna #MatchSethsSuit to snakes/coffee. From his attire to his mispronunciation of award winner Hannah Waddingham, actor Seth Rogen is getting snaked TF out again. He's right about it being too crowded, though. It's probably unwise to gather in large groups. However, I'm still gonna #MatchSethsSuit to snakes/coffee. https://t.co/ScpFRyAYrO

SΞAN @Seanlofficial Seth Rogen really pulled off the male velma look perfectly. #Emmys Seth Rogen really pulled off the male velma look perfectly. #Emmys https://t.co/9WdUgee8gg

Nerd Girl Says @Rachael_Conrad Name a time Seth Rogen hasn’t given off strong english professor energy Name a time Seth Rogen hasn’t given off strong english professor energy https://t.co/IDLssTDRAY

What didn't help was him pronouncing Hannah Waddingham's name incorrectly

Hannah Waddingham won big at the Emmys. She took home the award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for Ted Lasso. But that was not the high point of the awards ceremony.

Rogen, who was presenting the award, pronounced her name as "Waddington." In all the excitement of winning a top nod, the actress didn't realize her name was mispronounced.

On the sidelines of the event, she told one of the reporters that she hadn't noticed the error.

She said:

"Oh, I didn’t hear that. That’s brand new information to me. What did he say? Ah, man, I’m going to call him Seth Rage-n."

Coming back to Rogen, here's what he's doing next

According to sources, he will next be seen in Steven Spielberg's semi-autobriographical reportedly titled The Fabelmans. According to a Deadline report, the actor has been roped in to play a young Spielberg's favorite uncle.

More than being in front of the camera, the actor has been spending time producing TV shows, some of which have been successful. He has previously been associated with Black Monday, The Boys, Santa Inc., and Invincible.

